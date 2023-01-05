WWII memorial falls victim to propaganda symbols

Charges for disrupting the peace could send the guilty to jail.

A propaganda symbol was found on a World War II tank, which was used during liberation from fascist forces.

The Dargovský Priesmyk pass in the eastern-Slovak mountain range of Slanské Vrchy is best known as the site of an important battle between the Nazi army and anti-fascist forces, in this case mainly the Red Army.

The fight for Dargov took place at the end of 1944 and in January 1945. The WWII Carpathians-Dukla campaign opened Slovakia to the entry of the Red Army and the defeat of the German army at Dargov. There the Germans had defended a second battle line, opening the way for the Red Army to advance towards Košice.

After the war, locals raised a monument as a sign of gratitude for the gesture. A T-34 tank used in the battle has been recently vandalised, the Korzár daily wrote. An unknown offender drew the letter “Z” on the tank tower.

Z promptly wiped off