Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
5. Jan 2023 at 11:27  I Premium content

WWII memorial falls victim to propaganda symbols

Charges for disrupting the peace could send the guilty to jail.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative collage.Illustrative collage. (Source: TASR)

A propaganda symbol was found on a World War II tank, which was used during liberation from fascist forces.

The Dargovský Priesmyk pass in the eastern-Slovak mountain range of Slanské Vrchy is best known as the site of an important battle between the Nazi army and anti-fascist forces, in this case mainly the Red Army.

The fight for Dargov took place at the end of 1944 and in January 1945. The WWII Carpathians-Dukla campaign opened Slovakia to the entry of the Red Army and the defeat of the German army at Dargov. There the Germans had defended a second battle line, opening the way for the Red Army to advance towards Košice.

After the war, locals raised a monument as a sign of gratitude for the gesture. A T-34 tank used in the battle has been recently vandalised, the Korzár daily wrote. An unknown offender drew the letter “Z” on the tank tower.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Z promptly wiped off

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Retired tanks vandalised with Russian pro-war sign

A selection of this year's changes in tax and insurance legislation. Plus, a new duty for home beer makers.


4 h
Illustrative stock photo

The Foreigners’ Police unlearns English

Over the decades, this Slovak institution has proved both durable and obdurate.


4. jan
Development in Bratislava

Real estate prices down, but sellers stuck in past

Realtors say values on market have become more realistic.


4. jan

Car plates undergo redesign. What will change? (Q&A)

Fewer fees and administration required.


3. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad