News digest: Retired tanks vandalised with Russian pro-war sign

A selection of this year's changes in tax and insurance legislation. Plus, a new duty for home beer makers.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, January 5 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Do not forget that January 6, known as Epiphany, is a public holiday in the country. Most shops will be closed.

Symbol of Russia's war in Ukraine on tanks in eastern Slovakia

Illustrative collage. (Source: TASR)

A propaganda symbol was found on a World War II tank, which was once used during liberation from fascist forces.

The Dargovský Priesmyk pass in the eastern-Slovak mountain range of Slanské Vrchy is best known as the site of an important battle between the Nazi army and anti-fascist forces, in this case mainly the Red Army. After the war, locals raised a monument as a sign of gratitude for the gesture.

A T-34 tank used in the battle has been recently vandalised. An unknown offender drew the letter "Z" on the tank tower.

TRAVEL STORY FOR THURSDAY

Another Banská Štiavnica calvary under protection

Banská Štiavnica (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

The neglected calvary in Horná Roveň above Banská Štiavnica was entered in the list of national cultural monuments in December 2022. What happens next with the calvary?

IN OTHER NEWS:

The state Slovakia is in - chaos - is unacceptable , Smer-SD leader Robert Fico said on Thursday. He called on people to take part in the January 21 referendum on an early election. The referendum will cost €8.8 million, the Interior Ministry said.

, Smer-SD leader Robert Fico said on Thursday. He called on people to take part in the January 21 referendum on an early election. The referendum will cost €8.8 million, the Interior Ministry said. Those who honour democracy cannot cooperate with those who despise these values, Interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) posted on Facebook. He refuses to cooperate with the Smer-SD, Hlas-SD, ĽSNS, Republika and SNS parties in the future.

Households in Slovakia should pay an average of less than €10 more per month for heat this year . If extraordinary government measures to cushion the impact of rising energy prices were not in place, households would pay over €53 more for heat per month. (SITA)

. If extraordinary government measures to cushion the impact of rising energy prices were not in place, households would pay over €53 more for heat per month. (SITA) The weather in the mountains of central Slovakia will be extremely windy. The weather forecast service has issued yellow and orange warnings for Friday.

