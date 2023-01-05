Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

5. Jan 2023 at 18:19

News digest: Retired tanks vandalised with Russian pro-war sign

A selection of this year's changes in tax and insurance legislation. Plus, a new duty for home beer makers.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, January 5 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Do not forget that January 6, known as Epiphany, is a public holiday in the country. Most shops will be closed.

Symbol of Russia's war in Ukraine on tanks in eastern Slovakia

Illustrative collage. Illustrative collage. (Source: TASR)

A propaganda symbol was found on a World War II tank, which was once used during liberation from fascist forces.

The Dargovský Priesmyk pass in the eastern-Slovak mountain range of Slanské Vrchy is best known as the site of an important battle between the Nazi army and anti-fascist forces, in this case mainly the Red Army. After the war, locals raised a monument as a sign of gratitude for the gesture.

A T-34 tank used in the battle has been recently vandalised. An unknown offender drew the letter "Z" on the tank tower.

TRAVEL STORY FOR THURSDAY

Another Banská Štiavnica calvary under protection

Banská Štiavnica Banská Štiavnica (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

The neglected calvary in Horná Roveň above Banská Štiavnica was entered in the list of national cultural monuments in December 2022. What happens next with the calvary?

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • The state Slovakia is in - chaos - is unacceptable, Smer-SD leader Robert Fico said on Thursday. He called on people to take part in the January 21 referendum on an early election. The referendum will cost €8.8 million, the Interior Ministry said.
  • Those who honour democracy cannot cooperate with those who despise these values, Interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) posted on Facebook. He refuses to cooperate with the Smer-SD, Hlas-SD, ĽSNS, Republika and SNS parties in the future.
In 2021, residents of the 27 EU Member States made 879 million tourism trips with at least one overnight stay. In 2021, residents of the 27 EU Member States made 879 million tourism trips with at least one overnight stay. (Source: Eurostat)
  • Households in Slovakia should pay an average of less than €10 more per month for heat this year. If extraordinary government measures to cushion the impact of rising energy prices were not in place, households would pay over €53 more for heat per month. (SITA)
  • The weather in the mountains of central Slovakia will be extremely windy. The weather forecast service has issued yellow and orange warnings for Friday.

Thank you for reading The Slovak Spectator. Enjoy your Friday off.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

The Foreigners’ Police unlearns English

Over the decades, this Slovak institution has proved both durable and obdurate.


4. jan
Development in Bratislava

Real estate prices down, but sellers stuck in past

Realtors say values on market have become more realistic.


4. jan

Car plates undergo redesign. What will change? (Q&A)

Fewer fees and administration required.


3. jan
J. A. Reiman Faculty Hospital in Prešov.

Health Ministry reveals its draft list of acute-care hospitals

Bratislava is the only city with hospitals in the top category.


3. jan

