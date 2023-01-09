Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

9. Jan 2023 at 12:30

Slovakia enters what could/should/will be an election year

It’s almost one month since Heger lost parliament’s confidence. Now he’s running on self-confidence.

Michaela Terenzani
Eduard HegerEduard Heger (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. What’s in store for Slovakia in the New Year? Flu took a half-hearted holiday, too, but is expected to strike back in the coming weeks. Looking back at what 2022 was like for Bratislava and at the changes in tax and insurance rules.

Slovakia will, most likely, vote this year

If we were to name one sentiment that prevails in Slovakia as it takes its first steps as a 30-year-old, it would have to be funk. The pandemic and its side-effects have taken a lot of energy to deal with and inflicted huge losses, the war in Ukraine was a shock to most and continues to be a cause of constant worry, and more recently everyone seems to have been sick.

None of these is particularly specific to Slovakia. But one needs only to peek briefly at the national political scene, with its many specifics, to see how in 2023, what is most likely to be a general election year, many people may prefer to turn away from politics altogether.

Slovakia has entered 2023 without a proper government, although you would never guess that when you listen to what the now-interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger says in public.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
