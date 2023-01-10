News digest: Patients may need cash at doctor's

A trip to a waterfall and a change that can help foreign workers.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, January 10 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Patients asked to pay in doctors' offices

One of the doctor's offices during the official opening of the emergency department at the faculty hospital in Banská Bystrica on February 12, 2019. (Source: TASR - Dušan Hein)

Higher energy costs have made dozens of doctors to introduce an eyebrow-raising fee to cover costs with the help of patients and prevent the closure of their offices.

The first publicised case appeared in Bratislava last week.

The government has not yet prepared energy aid for doctors' offices, which can today rely on money from health insurance companies only.

Bus: A hydrogen bus from Portugal is operating in Trnava the next three days.

A hydrogen bus from Portugal is operating in Trnava the next three days. Weather: The end of December and early January saw extraordinary to extremely warm weather in Slovakia.

The end of December and early January saw extraordinary to extremely warm weather in Slovakia. Employment: Recent changes to the Employment Services Act also help third-country nationals.

TRAVEL STORY FOR TUESDAY

Bystrô Waterfall

Bystrô Waterfall in the Poľana protected landscape area, central Slovakia. (Source: Hriňová.sk)

It is now safer to visit the national natural monument of Bystrô Waterfall, one of the largest waterfalls in the Western Carpathian volcanics in central Slovakia.

IN OTHER NEWS:

At the beginning of the new year, businesses still do not know when and what kind of compensation for high energy prices they can expect .

. For the fifth time this year, the Financial Administration has sent taxpayers electronically generated pre-filled motor vehicle tax returns . However, they still need to check all their details and fill in the current data for the new tax period, which were not included in the previous tax return.

. However, they still need to check all their details and fill in the current data for the new tax period, which were not included in the previous tax return. Slovak industry slowed down significantly last November , the year-on-year lagging increasing by more than 10 per cent, the Statistics Office wrote.

, the year-on-year lagging increasing by more than 10 per cent, the Statistics Office wrote. The weather-forecast service has issued wind and ground-ice warnings in central and eastern Slovakia for Wednesday.

