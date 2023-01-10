Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Jan 2023 at 18:31

News digest: Patients may need cash at doctor's

A trip to a waterfall and a change that can help foreign workers.

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, January 10 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Patients asked to pay in doctors' offices

One of the doctor's offices during the official opening of the emergency department at the faculty hospital in Banská Bystrica on February 12, 2019. One of the doctor's offices during the official opening of the emergency department at the faculty hospital in Banská Bystrica on February 12, 2019. (Source: TASR - Dušan Hein)

Higher energy costs have made dozens of doctors to introduce an eyebrow-raising fee to cover costs with the help of patients and prevent the closure of their offices.

The first publicised case appeared in Bratislava last week.

The government has not yet prepared energy aid for doctors' offices, which can today rely on money from health insurance companies only.

TRAVEL STORY FOR TUESDAY

Bystrô Waterfall

Bystrô Waterfall in the Poľana protected landscape area, central Slovakia. Bystrô Waterfall in the Poľana protected landscape area, central Slovakia. (Source: Hriňová.sk)

It is now safer to visit the national natural monument of Bystrô Waterfall, one of the largest waterfalls in the Western Carpathian volcanics in central Slovakia.

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • At the beginning of the new year, businesses still do not know when and what kind of compensation for high energy prices they can expect.
  • For the fifth time this year, the Financial Administration has sent taxpayers electronically generated pre-filled motor vehicle tax returns. However, they still need to check all their details and fill in the current data for the new tax period, which were not included in the previous tax return.
  • Slovak industry slowed down significantly last November, the year-on-year lagging increasing by more than 10 per cent, the Statistics Office wrote.
  • The weather-forecast service has issued wind and ground-ice warnings in central and eastern Slovakia for Wednesday.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Eduard Heger

Slovakia enters what could/should/will be an election year

It’s almost one month since Heger lost parliament’s confidence. Now he’s running on self-confidence.


9. jan
The Slovalco factory in Banská Bystrica Region.

Slovakia’s only aluminium producer will end production after 70 years

Operator Slovalco blames high energy costs and government inaction.


9. jan
The contributions foreign artists offer to society are often overlooked, but their impact is undeniable.

How to draw Slovakia

Listen to three foreign artists discuss the creative pursuits that give their lives meaning.


4. jan

