Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

11. Jan 2023 at 11:43  I Premium content

General Prosecutor orders investigation into politicians' pandemic mistakes

More than 20,000 lives could have been saved, study suggests.

Peter Kováč
Health Minister Marek Krajčí (left) and PM Igor Matovič (both OĽaNO) welcome the first Sputnik vaccine doses in Slovakia. Health Minister Marek Krajčí (left) and PM Igor Matovič (both OĽaNO) welcome the first Sputnik vaccine doses in Slovakia. (Source: Korzár - Judita Čermáková)

General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka has ordered an investigation into politicians' handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While no names have yet been mentioned, it is thought that Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) who served as prime minister between March 2020 and April 2021, and his health minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO), are likely to come under investigation.

Both men are mentioned in a study on excess mortality in Slovakia between 2020 and 2022, authored by the consulting firm Pažitný & Kandilaki, which has prompted the moves by the General Prosecutor.

On Monday, January 9, Žilinka announced he had looked into the management of the pandemic in Slovakia to determine whether "there was any action establishing criminal responsibility".

When approached by the Sme daily for further details of the investigation, the General Prosecutor’s Office replied only that the public has been informed "to the necessary and possible extent" about the matter.

The office added that Žilinka had assigned the case to prosecutors at the General Prosecutor's Office, and it will not be delegated to any of regional prosecutor offices.

Thousands could have been saved, study claims

Coronavirus

