Post office price hikes. Here's how much it will cost to send a letter

New charges will apply as of March.

National postal service provider Slovenská Pošta has announced price hikes for some of its products as of March 2023, and urged customers to use electronic services for send their letters and packages.

The price for sending 1st class letters will increase by between €0.20 and €0.40 and for 2nd class letters by between €0.10 to €0.20.

The maximum price of a 1st class letter up to 50 grams will be €1.20 and a first-class letter up to 2,000 grams will cost €3.40. The price for the most frequently letters - 2nd class letters up to 50 grams - will go up €0.15 to €0.90.

Sending a 1st class registered letter up to 50 grams will cost €2.50, but if the customer uses an e-receipt (in the app or website), this falls to €2.10.

Higher costs behind rise

Slovenská Pošta last changed prices for its services in March 2022.

In the first half of last year, it reported a loss of €11.9 million from its postal service, mainly due to a decrease in volume of delivered mail.

It has forecast a 1.05 percent rise in costs in 2023 on the back of higher energy prices and a growth in distribution and other operating costs, the company has said.