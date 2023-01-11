News digest: Politicians' role in excess pandemic deaths under investigation

Unexpectedly warm weather in Slovakia to continue, Vlhová gets first win. Learn more in today's digest.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, January 11 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Investigation into handling of pandemic

(Source: Archive of Sme)

The General Prosecutor has ordered an investigation into politicians' handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While no names have yet been mentioned, it is thought that Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) who served as prime minister between March 2020 and April 2021, and his health minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO), are likely to come under investigation.

Both are mentioned in a study on excess mortality in Slovakia between 2020 and 2022, which prompted the investigation.

Read more about the management of the pandemic:

More stories on Spectator.sk

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

Feature story for today

The possibility of a snap election has become all-consuming for political parties, while President Zuzana Čaputová prepares to announce whether she will run for re-election.

Slovakia’s interim prime minister, Eduard Heger, maintains that early elections have no place in a democracy.

While many experts have not questioned the legitimacy of a snap election, some even suggesting it is a way out of the current chaos and uncertainty around the country's governance, they warn that the outcome of such elections could push Slovakia, which marks 30 years of independence in 2023, away from the EU’s core.

Slovakia in 2023: Seeking an end to political chaos without becoming a ‘little Hungary’ Read more

Picture of the day

Slovak skier Petra Vlhová posted her first victory of the current season, winning the slalom event in Flachau, Austria, ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin.

Petra Vlhová won yesterday's night slalom in Flachau, Austria. (Source: TASR)

In other news

Since the start of the new year, the weather in Slovakia and in Europe has been very warm. This trend will continue in the coming days , says the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute. At altitudes above 700 metres the daily temperatures will be between 0 to 5 degrees Celsius, while in lower areas some locations could see up to 10 degrees. The popular Štrbské Pleso resort in the High Tatras was almost without snow at the beginning of the month.

, says the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute. At altitudes above 700 metres the daily temperatures will be between 0 to 5 degrees Celsius, while in lower areas some locations could see up to 10 degrees. The popular Štrbské Pleso resort in the High Tatras was almost without snow at the beginning of the month. The mayors of the capitals of Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary have arrived in Kyiv. During their visit they met with Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital. A photo from the trip was published by the mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski. Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo is second from left.

The Slovak Security Council might see the formation of a new committee for hybrid threats , according to a draft amendment approved by the acting Government. Slovakia plans to ban disinformation websites from spring again.

, according to a draft amendment approved by the acting Government. Slovakia plans to ban disinformation websites from spring again. From Wednesday, the town of Žiar nad Hronom will limit public lighting on several streets, with only every other lamp lit in response to rising electricity costs.

rising electricity costs. The avalanche danger level in the Western and High Tatras above 1500 metres has been increased to level three on the five-level international scale. There is also an increased danger of avalanches in the Low Tatras above 1400 metres while a level two warning applies to the Veľká and Malá Fatra mountains.

on the five-level international scale. There is also an increased danger of avalanches in the Low Tatras above 1400 metres while a level two warning applies to the Veľká and Malá Fatra mountains. Plans have been announced for construction of a new tram line in Bratislava connecting the Dúbravka district with the growing Bory district . The first stage of the work will see a roughly 1.8-kilometre-long extension built which will link up with track at the Pri kríži stop.

. The first stage of the work will see a roughly 1.8-kilometre-long extension built which will link up with track at the Pri kríži stop. The acting government has approved the Economy Ministry's proposal for a €2 million stimulus for Eminox Slovakia. The company is preparing to set up a new plant in Svit, Prešov Region, to manufacture stainless steel systems for regulating exhaust gases and emissions of buses, lorries, trains and vehicles. The investment should create 133 jobs by 2027.

The company is preparing to set up a new plant in Svit, Prešov Region, to manufacture stainless steel systems for regulating exhaust gases and emissions of buses, lorries, trains and vehicles. The investment should create 133 jobs by 2027. Economy Ministry State Secretary Peter Švec has said people should wait to receive corrected energy bills and not pay those already sent out by energy suppliers. The Economy Ministry last week urged producers to adjust customers' upfront payments in line with government directives to help people with high prices.

Thank you for reading The Slovak Spectator. If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.