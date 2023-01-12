Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
12. Jan 2023 at 18:25

News digest: Extremist Kotleba met with boos from Roma crowd

Airbus announces a subsidiary in Slovakia, a new Liptov sauna.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, January 12 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Explained: Increase in households' energy bills

Government regulations with regard to the extraordinary subsidy measures supercede ÚRSO's decisions on regulated prices. Government regulations with regard to the extraordinary subsidy measures supercede ÚRSO's decisions on regulated prices. (Source: SME archive)

Uncertainty in households revolving around energy bills for this year has vanished after a regulator published final prices in recent days, but anxiety is not disappearing as prices across the board continue to grow in Slovakia.

However, government regulations with regard to the extraordinary subsidy measures supercede the regulator's decisions on regulated prices.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Here's how much more Slovak households will pay for gas, electricity, and heat in 2023.

Related: Almost a quarter of Slovaks (23.9 per cent) plan to significantly limit energy consumption, a survey for the Home Credit company shows. At the same time, people were controlling the energy consumption in their home more than a year ago.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

SkryťRemove ad

TRAVEL STORY FOR THURSDAY

New sauna in Liptov valley

A sauna in the Čutkovská Dolina valley. A sauna in the Čutkovská Dolina valley. (Source: Romana Vicianová)

A self-service sauna concept with capacity for up to six people has popped up in the Čutkovská Dolina valley.

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • "If we do agree on anything, it will always be with the aim of minimising the mafia's chance of returning to power and maximising the chance of success for the entire anti-mafia grouping of parties," OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič said about PM Eduard Heger's rumoured departure from the party.
  • In the coming summer season, Piešťany Airport should offer a direct connection to Israel's Tel Aviv.
In November 2022, the high growth of consumer prices caused decreasing real wages in almost all sectors year-on-year. They fell the most in information and communication by 8.8 per cent, the least in construction by 1 per cent and in retail trade by 2 per cent. The real wage increased only in accommodation, by up to 9.2 per cent. In November 2022, the high growth of consumer prices caused decreasing real wages in almost all sectors year-on-year. They fell the most in information and communication by 8.8 per cent, the least in construction by 1 per cent and in retail trade by 2 per cent. The real wage increased only in accommodation, by up to 9.2 per cent. (Source: Statistics Office)
  • Airbus is establishing a subsidiary in Slovakia that will support the projects of the Interior Ministry. Airbus has been its partner since 1998 and provides Tetrapol technology for SITNO, the national professional digital radio communication network and its infrastructure, which is used daily by Slovak security units. (SITA)

Thank you for reading The Slovak Spectator.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Eduard Heger

Slovakia enters what could/should/will be an election year

It’s almost one month since Heger lost parliament’s confidence. Now he’s running on self-confidence.


9. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad