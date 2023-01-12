News digest: Extremist Kotleba met with boos from Roma crowd

Airbus announces a subsidiary in Slovakia, a new Liptov sauna.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, January 12 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Explained: Increase in households' energy bills

Government regulations with regard to the extraordinary subsidy measures supercede ÚRSO's decisions on regulated prices. (Source: SME archive)

Uncertainty in households revolving around energy bills for this year has vanished after a regulator published final prices in recent days, but anxiety is not disappearing as prices across the board continue to grow in Slovakia.



However, government regulations with regard to the extraordinary subsidy measures supercede the regulator's decisions on regulated prices.

Here's how much more Slovak households will pay for gas, electricity, and heat in 2023.

Related: Almost a quarter of Slovaks (23.9 per cent) plan to significantly limit energy consumption, a survey for the Home Credit company shows. At the same time, people were controlling the energy consumption in their home more than a year ago.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Eurobarometer: While the average EU citizen thinks of increasing poverty and social exclusion as a greater threat to their society, Slovaks consider the war in Ukraine crossing the country's borders a more urgent issue.

While the average EU citizen thinks of increasing poverty and social exclusion as a greater threat to their society, Slovaks consider the war in Ukraine crossing the country's borders a more urgent issue.

Roma people stood up against far-right politician Marian Kotleba at last week's gathering honouring a murdered nurse.

TRAVEL STORY FOR THURSDAY

New sauna in Liptov valley

A sauna in the Čutkovská Dolina valley. (Source: Romana Vicianová)

A self-service sauna concept with capacity for up to six people has popped up in the Čutkovská Dolina valley.

IN OTHER NEWS:

"If we do agree on anything, it will always be with the aim of minimising the mafia's chance of returning to power and maximising the chance of success for the entire anti-mafia grouping of parties," OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič said about PM Eduard Heger's rumoured departure from the party .

. In the coming summer season, Piešťany Airport should offer a direct connection to Israel's Tel Aviv.

Airbus is establishing a subsidiary in Slovakia that will support the projects of the Interior Ministry. Airbus has been its partner since 1998 and provides Tetrapol technology for SITNO, the national professional digital radio communication network and its infrastructure, which is used daily by Slovak security units. (SITA)

