Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. Jan 2023 at 19:12  I Premium content

State bungles its effort to keep university students in Slovakia

Payment of scholarships have been delayed by months.

author
Jana Liptáková and Daniela Hajčáková
External contributor
A portion of secondary school graduates opt for foreign universities. A portion of secondary school graduates opt for foreign universities. (Source: SME-Marko Erd)

Slovakia has long been aware that many of its most talented young people depart abroad as university students, and are unlikely to return once they start their professional careers.

In order to reverse this brain drain, the Education Ministry last year launched a scholarship scheme to motivate students to enrol at local universities instead of studying abroad. While the scheme, financed within the framework of the EU-financed Recovery Plan, was met with significant interest from students, it has taken months for the scholarships to be paid out.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Student Council of Higher Education currently registers a number of reports from successful applicants who have been awarded scholarships and started university but have yet to receive any funds, Zuzana Hozlárová, head of the Student Council of Higher Education (SRVS), told The Slovak Spectator.

“The delay really affects their daily lives, as they have planned expenses for the entire academic year in the knowledge that they will receive this financial support,” she said.

Under the slogan ‘Study at Home, Slovakia Will Reward You’, successful students were supposed to receive the first instalment of their scholarships in October last year. Yet, as of mid January, they have not received any of the promised funds.

The Education Ministry is attributing the delay to higher-than-expected interest and a more demanding process to check and administer applications.

SkryťRemove ad

“Students will not lose their scholarships; they will be sent out retroactively,” the Education Ministry stated.

Thousands of young Slovaks leave for abroad

One in five Slovak university students is at college abroad, according to OECD data from 2019. This is the second-highest share among all EU countries. Only Luxembourg has a bigger share of students studying abroad.

Based on official data from the Slovak authorities, more than 300,000 people have left Slovakia over the last 15 years, most with a university degree and under the age of 30.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Education

Top stories

An old-style Volkswagen Beetle, pictured during a classic car rally in May 2019 in western Slovakia.

News digest: VW unexpectedly replaces the Slovak who was its chief designer

The latest referendum misfires, schools with top students, and your guide to starting a business in Slovakia.


6 h
A man votes in the 2023 referendum in the eastern-Slovak town of Trebišov.

What Saturday’s referendum result says about Slovakia

Ruling politicians are choosing to ignore the warning signs.


10 h
Illustrative stock photo

FAQ: Trade licences and doing business in Slovakia

The Slovak Spectator brings you the most frequently asked questions on obtaining a trade licence and other conditions a foreigner needs to meet to be able to do business in Slovakia.


19. jan
Petr Pavel won the first round of the Czech presidential election and will face Andrej Babiš in the run off next weekend.

Czechs do not need to talk about "mental Slovaks"

Keep calm, neighbours, Babiš is not worth raising chauvinist waves.


19. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad