International schools: Opening doors to study abroad

Students at Leaf Academy study Entrepreneurial Leadership, in which they tackle real issues, problems and business ideas. (Source: Courtesy of Leaf Academy)

For schoolchildren thinking about going on to higher education abroad, international schools – and the internationally and locally recognised certificates of education such as IGCSE, A-level, AP and IB, which they offer – are a good way to begin that journey.

That’s the view of the heads of the private international schools operating in Slovakia, from which, as these schools proudly highlight, many students have gone on to prestigious universities and colleges around the world.

“It’s advantageous if a student is considering further studies abroad,” Richard Holec of Leaf Academy told The Slovak Spectator.

His school offers a number of universitylevel Advanced Placement (AP) courses approved by the College Board. “AP, as the world’s most known or used programme, opens the door to most universities,” he explained.

Leaf Academy is one of a number of private international schools operating in Slovakia. It offers education in English, following internationally recognised study programmes such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), Edexcel, Cambridge Assessment International Education or those under New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) accreditation.

Among other prominent similar schools are the British International School Bratislava (BISB), the Cambridge International School (CIS) in Bratislava, the QSI International School of Bratislava, BESST Trnava and the Galileo School. The latter boasts on its website that its graduates have gone on to “study at the top universities, from Oxford and Cambridge, through Santa Clara in Silicon Valley, Kings College in London, to Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland”.

