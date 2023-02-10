Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
10. Feb 2023 at 6:15  I Premium content

International schools: Opening doors to study abroad

Private schools offer various leaving exams.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
Students at Leaf Academy study Entrepreneurial Leadership, in which they tackle real issues, problems and business ideas.Students at Leaf Academy study Entrepreneurial Leadership, in which they tackle real issues, problems and business ideas. (Source: Courtesy of Leaf Academy)

For schoolchildren thinking about going on to higher education abroad, international schools – and the internationally and locally recognised certificates of education such as IGCSE, A-level, AP and IB, which they offer – are a good way to begin that journey.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

That’s the view of the heads of the private international schools operating in Slovakia, from which, as these schools proudly highlight, many students have gone on to prestigious universities and colleges around the world.

“It’s advantageous if a student is considering further studies abroad,” Richard Holec of Leaf Academy told The Slovak Spectator.

His school offers a number of universitylevel Advanced Placement (AP) courses approved by the College Board. “AP, as the world’s most known or used programme, opens the door to most universities,” he explained.

Leaf Academy is one of a number of private international schools operating in Slovakia. It offers education in English, following internationally recognised study programmes such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), Edexcel, Cambridge Assessment International Education or those under New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) accreditation.

Among other prominent similar schools are the British International School Bratislava (BISB), the Cambridge International School (CIS) in Bratislava, the QSI International School of Bratislava, BESST Trnava and the Galileo School. The latter boasts on its website that its graduates have gone on to “study at the top universities, from Oxford and Cambridge, through Santa Clara in Silicon Valley, Kings College in London, to Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland”.

SkryťRemove ad

Focus on individuality

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Education

Top stories

All stops will be request stops from February 13, 2023.

News digest: How to signal Bratislava bus drivers to stop for you

30 years in UNESCO, Minister Káčer's 'unacceptable' claim, and the highest financial punishment for tax authority's former head.


14 h

Charity furniture project for homeless launched

Furniture Bank refurbishment service open to public.


8. feb
The Rainbow Pride festival in Bratislava on July 23, 2022.

Everyday fear and discrimination continue to shape queer people’s lives, a survey finds

Most LGBT+ people see no change or think their lives are getting worse in Slovakia.


7. feb
Inter Milan's Milan Škriniar, the stopper leaves the pitch after he gets the second yellow card during a Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on January 23, 2023.

Inter Milan punishes top Slovak footballer for decision to join Parisians

Though Milan Škriniar’s contract ends in June, he is not allowed to wear the captain’s armband in matches anymore.


7. feb

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad