News digest: Parties mull snap elections date

President prefers early date, former coalition wants later one. Learn more in today's digest.

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, January 18 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

President prefers snap elections before summer

President Zuzana Čaputová. (Source: SITA)

President Zuzana Čaputová has said she would like to see snap elections in the first half of the year as the political crisis gripping Slovakia intensifies.

In a statement addressing the current political situation, she said she would also accept a September date for elections, adding that if the current temporary government was fundamentally unable to perform its functions until such time as early elections can be held, she was prepared to recall it and install a caretaker administration instead.

The President explained she preferred an earlier date for a number of reasons, one being the limited powers of the current interim government. But an amendment would be needed to the constitution for any early elections to take place.

Feature story for today

People who are exposed even to dim lighting at night are more likely to gain weight and be diabetic, according to scientist Valentína Rumanová from the Faculty of Natural Sciences of Comenius University in Bratislava.

It’s not just smartphone screens - even street lamps can have a negative effect. Find out more in this interview.

The Slovak scientist who studies how night light affects our bodies Read more

Picture of the day

Around 25 centimetres of snow fell last night in Poprad (pictured), Kežmarok, and Levoča, eastern Slovakia.

(Source: TASR)

In other news

Snap elections could be held on September 30, Interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced following negotiations between representatives of the former coalition parties. Individual party caucuses still have to discuss the date. Further talks will be held next Sunday.

following negotiations between representatives of the former coalition parties. Individual party caucuses still have to discuss the date. Further talks will be held next Sunday. Skiing conditions in Slovakia have improved following overnight snowfall. Currently, they are considered mostly good, and in certain areas very good. On average, 5 centimetres of fresh snow fell, while areas of central Slovakia and Tatras saw from 10 to 20 centimetres.

Currently, they are considered mostly good, and in certain areas very good. On average, 5 centimetres of fresh snow fell, while areas of central Slovakia and Tatras saw from 10 to 20 centimetres. After more precipitation, meteorologists are recording significant rises in water levels, and in some cases enough to threaten floods. Between 10 to 30 millimetres fell during the night, with up to 43 millimetres recorded near the Dobšiná ice cave in the Slovak Paradise, eastern Slovakia. A level three alert - the highest level - for flooding has been issued in the villages of Gemerská Ves, Banská Bystrica Region, and Malá Ida, as well as in the town of Medzev, both in the Košice Region.

Between 10 to 30 millimetres fell during the night, with up to 43 millimetres recorded near the Dobšiná ice cave in the Slovak Paradise, eastern Slovakia. A level three alert - the highest level - for flooding has been issued in the villages of Gemerská Ves, Banská Bystrica Region, and Malá Ida, as well as in the town of Medzev, both in the Košice Region. The police are treating the deaths of four people found shot in a flat in Michalovce on Tuesday evening as murder. An extensive investigation into the incident is taking place.

An extensive investigation into the incident is taking place. The Defence Ministry understands the need to support Ukraine with heavy weapon systems, which is why it is discussing various options with allies, officials have said, although at the moment no more details can be disclosed. According to previous media reports, Germany could send 30 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as early as this year if Slovakia and the Czech Republic agree to postponing deliveries of the same tanks for their armies.

