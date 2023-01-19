Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Jan 2023

Running a shower will cost people more this year

The ÚRSO regulator's decision concerns big water companies.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Households in Slovakia will pay slightly more for water in 2023.Households in Slovakia will pay slightly more for water in 2023. (Source: Pexels)

Energy bills are not the only bills that are rising following a recent decision by the ÚRSO regulator.

Households will pay €2.50 a month more for water this year compared to 2022 as well.

More expensive electricity needed for pumping and purifying water in water supply networks has had the biggest impact on the increase in fees: vodné (drinking water fee) and stočné (sewage fee).

"To a lesser extent, it is the effect from the inflation of inputs, such as material needed for network repairs and maintenance, or chemicals needed for drinking water treatment and wastewater treatment," said ÚRSO head Andrej Juris.

The announced increase concerns households that are connected to the network of large water companies. There are 14 in Slovakia, such as Západoslovenská Vodárenská Spoločnosť. They supply drinking water and clean wastewater for about 90 per cent of the population.

In addition to large water companies, there are another 115 small water companies operating in Slovakia. More than 500 towns operate their own public water supply and sewage system.

For example, last November, the regulator issued a price decision for the Bratislavská Vodárenská Spoločnosť company.

The regulator issues price decisions and price confirmations on an ongoing basis to these subjects and institutions.

