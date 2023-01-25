Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Jan 2023 at 11:41  I Premium content

New Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Slovakia. Should you get a shot against Kraken?

Jabs will be available from Monday, January 30.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: AP/SITA)

The Health Ministry announced last Friday that new Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Slovakia and will be rolled out by the end of the month.

Is the new Covid-19 subvariant Kraken circulating in Slovakia yet? What kind of vaccines are available? When will people be able to get the new vaccinations and who specifically should get vaccinated against Kraken?

The Sme daily has prepared a special guide for readers, with answers to all the important questions about Kraken and the new vaccines.

Is the Kraken subvariant already in Slovakia?

COVID-19 vaccination

