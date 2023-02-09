Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
9. Feb 2023 at 7:00

Slovakia marks 30 years as UNESCO member

Castles, caves, forests and churches among sites recognised by body.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Spišský hrad (Spiš Castle)Spišský hrad (Spiš Castle) (Source: Peter Baňas (Spectacular Slovakia))

On Thursday February 9, Slovakia will celebrate 30 years as a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"UNESCO has significantly supported Slovakia's national development over the past decades. Its cultural, natural and intangible heritage has gained international recognition thanks to this organisation," says Anna Plassat Muríňová, permanent delegate of the Slovak Republic to UNESCO in Paris.

"A strong commitment to protect and preserve this heritage for future generations has also been formed," she added.

Related article Hold your horses! Breeding Lipizzans another Slovakia UNESCO entry Read more 

Many entries

Three Slovak sites were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List as the country joined - Spiš Castle and its surroundings, the medieval town of Banská Štiavnica in central Slovakia, and the village of Vlkolínec, north Slovakia, with its picturesque wooden houses.

In 2000, the town of Bardejov, eastern Slovakia, was added, followed by the wooden churches of the Slovak part of the Carpathian mountain range in 2008, and the town of Levoča a year later.

In 2021, two Roman military camps joined the list - the Gerulata camp in Bratislava-Rusovce, and Kelemantia in Iža near Komárno, south Slovakia.

Meanwhile, the Slovak Karst caves and the Carpathian beech forests have been included in the list of natural monuments and Slovakia also has nine entries in UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage: fujara, an overtone flute, tinkery, blueprint, puppetry, falconry, and others. Last year, the tradition of Lipizzan horse breeding was added to the list.

SkryťRemove ad
Related article Fujara teacher in the US: Americans are enchanted by the instrument Read more 

Important committee

As of July last year, Slovakia has been active in the Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee.

"This is a historic success for the country because it is one of UNESCO's most important committees, and until now we have not been represented on it. Our election is clearly an appreciation of work, both of the country's experts in the field of intangible cultural heritage, and diplomacy," says Plassat Muríňová.

The organization is based in Paris and currently has 193 member states.

Top stories

Stock image.

Slew of development projects get green light in capital

Plans include reconstruction of old power plant.


19 h
Inter Milan's Milan Škriniar, the stopper leaves the pitch after he gets the second yellow card during a Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on January 23, 2023.

Inter Milan punishes top Slovak footballer for decision to join Parisians

Though Milan Škriniar’s contract ends in June, he is not allowed to wear the captain’s armband in matches anymore.


7. feb

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad