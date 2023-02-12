Items in shopping cart: View
Maids were part of families, but they were treated like animals

10 questions for author Hana Lasicová about the recently premiered Slovak film "The Maid", which is based on her book of the same name.

author
Soňa Jánošová
External contributor
Hana Lasicová.Hana Lasicová. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

When writing her book 'Slúžka' (The Maid), writer Hana Lasicová studied period manuals on cleaning, read newspaper articles about the suicides of maids, even found unique interviews with former maids, learning how this large and overlooked group of women lived.

"They worked 20 hours a day and their lady could decide that the maid would not go outside even when she had a few free hours on Sunday. They slept in a cubbyhole, often on the floor. They were part of the family, but had the status of an animal," says the writer.

Her 2013 book has been turned into a film, 'Slúžka', which premiered on February 2.

The plot of the book significantly differs from the recent film adaptation. In the book, the unfulfilled love of Anka the maid and the young mistress is only hinted at; in the film, there is a real relationship between the young lady and her maid. Instead of Vienna, the film takes place in Prague, many motifs important in the book are only small episodes in the film. Was it difficult for you as the author to make such drastic changes?

I'm also a screenwriter, so I was aware that the film needed a different treatment than the book. When I was just writing the synopsis, I had my father read it. He only said OK. When I pressed for some additional comments, he suggested that there should be a relationship between the women. I realised that this was perhaps a way to express the impossibility of the sexual or romantic relationship that Anka experiences in the book.

The women who served nobles were not allowed to have relations with men and their sexuality was highly suppressed. So a relationship with another woman would give a good image of this situation. When I started writing the film script, I thought it was a good idea. With little hope I suggested it to film director Mariana Čengel Solčanská and she immediately agreed.

In the film, the relationship between Anka and Miss Resi is fully realised, showing both its emotional and sexual aspects. Were you worried about how the audience would receive it? For example, even after the terrorist attack at Zámocká Street?

