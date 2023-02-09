News digest: How to signal Bratislava bus drivers to stop for you

30 years in UNESCO, Minister Káčer's 'unacceptable' claim, and the highest financial punishment for tax authority's former head.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, February 9 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Hungary outraged by Slovak MFA's comment

Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Hungary summoned Slovak Ambassador Pavol Hamžík on Wednesday to tell him that Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer's recent statement on TV was a lie.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Káčer has said that he is not going to apologise for his words about Hungary's possible territorial claims in Slovakia.

Last November, the foreign minister criticised Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán for his "Greater Hungary" scarf.

Other stories from The Slovak Spectator website

CORRUPTION: The ex-head of Slovakia's tax authority, František Imrecze, has been convicted of corruption, receiving what is believed to be the highest financial punishment.

UNESCO: Slovakia joined UNESCO three decades ago. See what's under UNESCO's protection in Slovakia.

BRATISLAVA: The day when all bus stops become request stops in the capital is drawing near. Just be visible, don't wave at bus drivers. And if you're on the bus, push the 'Stop' button.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our NEW online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

The Bratislava Witch

The sculpture known as Girl with Ravens or the Bratislava Witch. (Source: Secret City Trails)

Several women were executed in Bratislava for witchcraft. Read more about them and the places connected to them.

SONG OF THE DAY

Ellie Goulding to perform in Czechia

The British artist has joined the line-up of the popular Colours of Ostrava summer festival, where she should perform new songs from her upcoming album "Higher Than Heaven" coming out next month.

Goulding performed in Slovakia ten years ago, in April 2013.

Here's her new song, "Like A Saviour". Have a listen:

video //www.youtube.com/embed/v1sCAaybyv0

Niall Horan, Macklemore, OneRepublic, and The Teskey Brothers are other artists who will perform at the festival in late July.

In a few lines:

Analysts are warning about the negative impact of banning Sunday sales on the Slovak economy. The bill presented by OĽaNO MPs was returned to lawmakers on Thursday to redo it. The SaS party is launching a petition against the ban.

on the Slovak economy. The bill presented by OĽaNO MPs was returned to lawmakers on Thursday to redo it. The SaS party is launching a petition against the ban. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , during a personal meeting with interim Slovak PM Eduard Heger in Brussels, officially asked Slovakia to provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters for the purpose of defence against Russia.

, during a personal meeting with interim Slovak PM Eduard Heger in Brussels, officially asked Slovakia to provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters for the purpose of defence against Russia. Germany will provide Slovakia with two sets of the modern Mantis air defence system , which will boost the protection of Slovakia's eastern border with Ukraine. Slovakia will receive the systems free-of-charge and for all time, the Defence Ministry said. Germany will also provide a surveillance radar with a range of up to 100 kilometres and training for Slovak soldiers.

, which will boost the protection of Slovakia's eastern border with Ukraine. Slovakia will receive the systems free-of-charge and for all time, the Defence Ministry said. Germany will also provide a surveillance radar with a range of up to 100 kilometres and training for Slovak soldiers. King William Alexander of the Netherlands will visit Slovakia on March 7-9 at the invitation of President Zuzana Čaputová. He will be accompanied by his wife, Queen Máxima.

will visit Slovakia on March 7-9 at the invitation of President Zuzana Čaputová. He will be accompanied by his wife, Queen Máxima. Public Defender of Rights Róbert Dobrovodský welcomes the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights, which established a violation of the rights of bullied Roma boys. They were victims of police violence at a police station in Košice in 2009.

The new substation in Borský Svätý Jur is one of the key investments of the company Západoslovenská Distribučná. The substation will boost energy security in western Slovakia and will have a significant impact on the connection of the Slovak and Czech electricity transmission networks. (Source: SITA)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Clear skies. Clouds in some places throughout the day. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 6°C, or -1°C in the north and in the Horehronie region in central Slovakia. Low-temperature weather warnings remain in place until Friday morning in northern Slovakia and some parts of central and eastern Slovakia.

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk. Or you can complain about our work. It can help us get better, too.