Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Feb 2023 at 12:37

Zelensky asks for Slovak MiG fighter jets

Germany to provide stationary air defense systems to Slovakia.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A MiG-29 fighter jet during the SIAF International Aviation Days.A MiG-29 fighter jet during the SIAF International Aviation Days. (Source: TASR)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially asked interim Prime Minister Heger for the delivery of Slovak MiG-29 jets during his Thursday visit to Brussels.

"We talked about the military and humanitarian aid that Slovakia provided us. Thank you for the help, as well as the treatment of Ukrainian refugees," Zelensky told Heger. He added that they also talked about the protection of Ukrainian skies and the need for Western fighter jets.

"I asked the Prime Minister to help us in this regard."

Extraordinary session

According to Heger, Slovakia will do everything it can to comply with the request. The Slovak Defense Ministry confirms that further military help for Ukraine is being talked about.

Next Tuesday, an extraordinary parliamentary session in regards to MiG-29 jets is going to be held. Opposition party Smer leader Robert Fico is criticising Heger for wanting to deliver the jets and calls the effort unconstitutional.

Fico says that the interim government is not competent to make such decisions when it comes to international politics.

New air defense systems to arrive

The Defense Ministry also reports that Germany will provide Slovakia with two modern MANTIS air defense systems, which will strengthen the protection of the eastern border with Ukraine. According to Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď, Slovakia will receive the systems free of charge and permanently.

Each of the two systems consists of eight automatic weapon stations, two radar stations and a command post. Included is a special radar with a range of up to 100 kilometres and training for Slovak soldiers.

The stationary system is a fully automated platform designed for the continuous protection of ground objects from missiles, artillery systems, mortars and unmanned aerial vehicles.

War in Ukraine

