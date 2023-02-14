New underground spaces discovered, reminiscent of the Demänovské caves

An experienced caver says that they did not expect such great discoveries.

Cavers have so far recorded 27 caves and chasms in the cadastre of the Liptov municipality of Hybe. The deepest is called Pivnica (Cellar) and it is located on the southern slopes of Rígeľ Hill at an altitude of 1009 meters above sea level.

People have known the cave since time immemorial. They found refuge in it from bad weather, as well as during the Second World War. Thanks to the tenacity of the cavers, they managed to prove what they had suspected. The cave was much larger than the 99 meters measured so far.

At the beginning of March last year, two experienced cavers, Dušan Jančovič and Peter Holúbek, visited Pivnica Cave. At the entrance, they were struck by the place where they started digging and, with other cavers, started a new investigation of Pivnica.