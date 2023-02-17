Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
17. Feb 2023 at 14:25  I Premium content

A new archaeological site was discovered in Orava

Archaeologists are still hiding its location.

author
Martin Pavelek
External contributor
(Source: KPUZA)

In 2022, archaeologists devoted themselves to a new site discovered on Orava. Previous research and findings from it prove that it is among the important historical places that can still bring new interesting discoveries. Archaeologists do not yet want to say where it is located, they only revealed that it is in the Dolný Kubín district.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

They dug up interesting and beautiful things

"This is an important, new, beautiful, polycultural site, which includes several periods from the Bronze Age, through the Iron Age, the turn of the century, to modern history," said Martin Furman from the Regional Monuments Board in Žilina.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Archaeology

Top stories

Slovakia's top cyclist Peter Sagan is retiring from professional road cycling after a hugely successful career.

News digest: Peter "the Great" Sagan announces his (partial) retirement

Slovakia says it isn't blocking Ukraine weapons repairs, injuries in the mountains are expected to spike, and new scheduled flights for Piešťany airport.


3 h
Kids help each other to get ready for the Fašiangy Carnival.

Weekend: Masks on! It's time for Bratislava Carnival parade

Hello! This week we’re guiding you to fun activities for the whole family, several displays and adventurous night skiing.


7 h
Interim Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (l) and interim Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer (r) hold a joint press conference on February 16, 2023.

Russia is a terrorist regime, lawmakers say in newly adopted resolution

Slovakia is ready to send more anti-aircraft missile systems and tanks to Ukraine.


16. feb
Lands where the former temporary bus station stood will probably change owners.

Lucrative spots in Bratislava being opened

The HB Reavis group is selling land.


16. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad