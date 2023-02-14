Best mask contest and doughnouts: How to enjoy this week's Bratislava Carnival

The Slovak capital would like to highlight diversity through the new event.

A carnival parade on Bratislava’s streets, a competition for the best mask, tastings of typical fried treats, workshops, discussions with experts, guided tours, as well as a concert by the Preßburger Klezmer Band. The capital, in cooperation with the Bratislava Cultural and Information Centre (BKIS) and the Old Town borough, is preparing the Bratislava Carnival (Bratislavské Fašiangy) for Saturday, February 18. The first year of the new event will take place on Námestie Nežnej Revolúcie Square in front of and around the Old Market Hall.

The city wants to fill the period from January to March with this event, when there are no events such as Bratislava City Days, Bratislava Cultural Summer, Young Wine Festival or the Christmas market.

“We don't perceive the Bratislava Carnival as a one-time event, but as an event that has the potential to grow into a new traditional city festival,” Bratislava spokesperson Dagmar Schmucková told The Slovak Spectator.

When creating the content of the Bratislava Carnival, the organisers drew on historical sources and were also inspired by examples of Shrovetide festivities from abroad.

“We would like to create a new tradition of the Bratislava Carnival, which, in addition to bringing old customs closer, will offer new content and show the current diverse identity of the city,” said Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo. “Bratislava is also made up of people of different nations and cultures, people who are part of various communities, which we can also connect through this event and enrich one another.”

Despite a lack of finances

The city is organising Shrovetide festivities even though 2023 will be financially demanding. Bratislava, like other cities and municipalities across Slovakia, is being deprived of resources not only by the energy crisis, but also by the government’s measures.