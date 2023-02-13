February 14 strike will severely limit public transport in Košice

Lines to two hospitals will operate.

Trade unionists of the Košice Public Transport company (DPMK) announced a strike from Tuesday, February 14. The public transport in the city will be completely restricted.

Only lines to two hospitals, the U.S. Steel company and a school in the district of Vyšné Opátske are going to operate.

"We apologise in advance to the residents of the city of Košice and the entire public for the difficulties, but this is the only way to say that public transport in the city cannot be operated without money," say the unionists in a statement.

The strike is indefinite, voluntary, and open to all employees of the DPMK company, regardless of job classification.

The trade unionists said that the strike would be announced as an appeal against not addressing the critical situation in the DPMK and the lack of funds to ensure its operations.

The strike is also about preserving jobs, the working conditions of employees and their fair pay.

In connection with the announcement, the city authorities expect a solution from DPMK management without laying off employees. The company, on the other hand, points out that it has already saved operating costs and expects the help of the city in the case of missing funds, at least to maintain the current public transport level.

In May 2019, Košice public transport drivers went on strike for higher wages. Two years later, the trade unionists of several transport companies in Slovakia demanded financial assistance for their employers from the state, due to loss of income over the coronavirus pandemic.