Public transport in Košice resumes after strike

The city of Košice was hit by a public transport drivers strike on February 14. (Source: TASR)

The February 14 strike that severely limited public transport in the city of Košice, eastern Slovakia, has been called off by unions after an agreement was reached with city authorities.

The strike, which was called by the Košice Public Transport company (DPMK) and had originally been indefinite, left only links to two hospitals, the U.S. Steel company, and a school in the district of Vyšné Opátske operating.

Public transport in the city is now operating again to its schedule prior to the strike: buses in holiday mode, trams in weekday mode.

DPMK had taken action over what it said was a failure to address a lack of funds to continue operations, but also over jobs, working conditions and pay.

Originally, DPMK asked for the city for an additional €36 million in funding instead of a planned €26 million. Under a new agreement, it will get a minimum of €30 million to be updated after a planned change of the schedules and optimization of lines. Wages should also rise 15 percent.

A guarantee to preserve jobs was also reached, but DPMK officials have said not all their demands have been met. DPMK General Director Vladimír Padyšák said the agreement was a starting point for further collective negotiations.