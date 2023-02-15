Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Feb 2023 at 17:11

Public transport in Košice resumes after strike

Few lines were in service.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The city of Košice was hit by a public transport drivers strike on February 14.The city of Košice was hit by a public transport drivers strike on February 14. (Source: TASR)

The February 14 strike that severely limited public transport in the city of Košice, eastern Slovakia, has been called off by unions after an agreement was reached with city authorities.

The strike, which was called by the Košice Public Transport company (DPMK) and had originally been indefinite, left only links to two hospitals, the U.S. Steel company, and a school in the district of Vyšné Opátske operating.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Public transport in the city is now operating again to its schedule prior to the strike: buses in holiday mode, trams in weekday mode.

SkryťTurn off ads
Related article Why Trnava and Trenčín are the best regional cities for life Read more 

DPMK had taken action over what it said was a failure to address a lack of funds to continue operations, but also over jobs, working conditions and pay.

Originally, DPMK asked for the city for an additional €36 million in funding instead of a planned €26 million. Under a new agreement, it will get a minimum of €30 million to be updated after a planned change of the schedules and optimization of lines. Wages should also rise 15 percent.

A guarantee to preserve jobs was also reached, but DPMK officials have said not all their demands have been met. DPMK General Director Vladimír Padyšák said the agreement was a starting point for further collective negotiations.

Top stories

News digest: Strike in Košice ends after one day

Slovakia on the lookout for foreigners to fill jobs, Petržalka tram extension facing problems again. Learn more in today's digest.


1 h
A private company wants to build a lake for reptiles and amphibians in Liptov, central Slovakia.

Plans for a new Slovak lake greenlighted. It should have a bottom with floors

The lake will become a new home for reptiles, frogs and other amphibians.


13. feb
The King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander (right) with Queen Máxima.

Dutch King and Queen to visit Slovakia in March

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will visit Bratislava, High Tatras.


13. feb
Owen Patrick Fernandes (R) as a guest on the Trochu Inak s Adelou television programme in April 2019.

‘Slovaks are mostly complainers.’ The Indian life coach who wants to see Slovakia thrive

Owen Patrick Fernandes – from tough life in India to life coaching in Slovakia via a life-changing road accident.


12. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad