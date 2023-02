President Zuzana Čaputová suggests that early elections be held in June, not September as previously agreed.

Zuzana Čaputová during her trip to Kežmarok, eastern Slovakia, on February 8, 2023. (Source: TASR - Adriána Hudecová)

President Zuzana Čaputová believes that Slovakia should push up its early elections to late June, unless lawmakers stop putting forward bills that can harm the country economically.

Lawmakers agreed on September 30 as the date for early elections, but Speaker Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) has not officially announced the date.

“What's happening in the parliament resembles chaos more than responsible governance,” the president noted on February 16, as reported by the TASR news agency.