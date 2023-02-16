News digest: President wants early elections earlier

Parliament condemns Russia’s aggression in Ukraine once more, Soviet-made jets for Ukraine, and an old map revealing a town’s past.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, February 16 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Resolution: Today’s Russia is a terrorist state

Rescue workers clear the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian rocket in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on February 15, 2023. (Source: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

The Slovak parliament has yet again adopted a resolution on the escalating aggression of Russia against Ukraine, calling Russia a terrorist regime.

The resolution, submitted to parliament in mid-January, was backed by 78 of 120 MPs present in the house on Thursday, February 16.

Lawmakers first condemned the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, and expressed support for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity, right after Russia launched the invasion on February 24 last year.

Related: Interim government officials would like to send MiG-29 jets to Ukraine, so what is stopping them?

Other stories from The Slovak Spectator website

History: Forgotten old maps reveal the history of Nové Mesto Nad Váhom.

FAQ: Education possibilities in Slovakia.

Film: “The Maid”, a new Slovak film, recounts a love story between two women. Its screenwriter Hana Lasicová talks to TSS about the life of maids back in the day.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our NEW online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Top 10 events in Bratislava

Over the weekend, you can look forward to the Bratislava Carnival and the International Night. Check out more events.

SONG OF THE DAY

Žbirka nominated for Czech music awards

The late singer Miroslav Žbirka’s last album, “Posledné Veci” (Last Things), has been nominated for the Anděl music awards in the Czech Republic. He is up for four awards.

Listen to his single “Nejsi Sám” (You’re Not Alone), which features Žbirka’s son David.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/AOiLfdZvSFY

In a few lines

The Special Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment against National Bank of Slovakia Governor Peter Kažimír. The indictment concerns corruption. Kažimír has been charged since last autumn.

Hygienists at the Luník IX housing estate in Košice have registered a jaundice epidemic. Since December last year, they have recorded 109 confirmed cases of jaundice type A.

Slovakia is ready for the next wave of refugees from Ukraine, which could occur after a larger military offensive by Russia, said interim Interior Minister Roman Mikulec for the OĽaNO party.

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Cloudy or overcast skies. Rain, sleet or snow now and then in some places. The highest daytime temperature: 2°C - 7°C. Black-ice warnings will be in place on Friday morning.

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk. Or you can complain about our work. It can help us get better, too.