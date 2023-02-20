Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Feb 2023

What the debate over MiGs for Ukraine says about the upcoming election

The continuous fear-mongering is a harbinger of the campaign to come.

Michaela Terenzani
Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
Mig-29 fighter jet.Mig-29 fighter jet. (Source: SME)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. The government is seeking ways to send old fighter jets to Zelensky, amid Fico's fear-mongering. The early election is not quite early enough for some. A historic ruling about Roma segregation.

The MiGs can go to Ukraine, or rot in their hangars

When Volodymyr Zelensky asked Eduard Heger to pass on Slovakia's retired, Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine, he received a promise that the Slovak government would do its utmost to deliver the jets, which it no longer needs, to its neighbour-in-need.

"Doing its utmost" was not a casual figure of speech to delay a decision in this case. Heger, who is now only the acting prime minister (that is, with limited competencies), cannot be entirely sure that it is within his power to hand over the MiG-29s to Zelensky. As it turns out, for the moment no one really knows.

