Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
21. Feb 2023 at 8:00

Popping the question in Slovakia: Rather traditional despite novel ideas

Marriage unnecessary for majority, survey shows.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Slovaks hold rather rather traditional ideas about who should propose first.Slovaks hold rather rather traditional ideas about who should propose first. (Source: TASR - Dano Veselský)

Up to 40 percent of Slovak women would have no problem popping the question themselves. However, almost more than four-fifths of the population still think that a man is supposed to propose to his partner first.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

In other words, despite a not small percentage of women being rather progressive, the opinion of the general population is more traditional in this regard. This follows from a survey conducted by the 2muse agency for 365.bank.

Despite lingering traditional ideas, marriage itself is no longer seen by Slovaks as important. Almost 60 percent of people said that they do not consider it a priority and believe that partners can live together "without papers". With around 44,000 marriages a year, Slovaks tied the knot the most in the 1970s. In comparison, more than 26,000 couples married in 2021.

SkryťTurn off ads
Related article Date, marry, divorce... repeat? Read more 

Approximately every seventh person linked a proposal to a wedding ring. However, they did not think a ring has to cost the equivalent of two or three monthly earnings. Half of the Slovaks interviewed opined that such a ring should cost between €100 to €400.

Less than a fifth of people, mainly aged 18 to 29, would be willing to buy a more expensive piece of jewellery. On the other hand, older people were more willing to save money when it comes to buying a ring.

Almost three-quarters of the population would prefer to save money first before buying a ring.

Top stories

Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová portrayed in a metal heart displayed on the SNP Square in Bratislava back in 2020.

Five years after Ján Kuciak’s murder, much remains unresolved

Kočner is in jail, Fico is on a roll. What happened to the people connected to the Kuciak case?


10 h
Mig-29 fighter jet.

What the debate over MiGs for Ukraine says about the upcoming election

The continuous fear-mongering is a harbinger of the campaign to come.


20. feb
Lands where the former temporary bus station stood will probably change owners.

Lucrative plots in downtown Bratislava on sale

The HB Reavis Group is selling land.


16. feb
An archaeological find.

Iron Age buckles and 17th century coins are unearthed in northern Slovakia

Experts refuse to reveal the location of the new archaeological site for now.


17. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad