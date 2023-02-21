Popping the question in Slovakia: Rather traditional despite novel ideas

Marriage unnecessary for majority, survey shows.

Up to 40 percent of Slovak women would have no problem popping the question themselves. However, almost more than four-fifths of the population still think that a man is supposed to propose to his partner first.

In other words, despite a not small percentage of women being rather progressive, the opinion of the general population is more traditional in this regard. This follows from a survey conducted by the 2muse agency for 365.bank.

Despite lingering traditional ideas, marriage itself is no longer seen by Slovaks as important. Almost 60 percent of people said that they do not consider it a priority and believe that partners can live together "without papers". With around 44,000 marriages a year, Slovaks tied the knot the most in the 1970s. In comparison, more than 26,000 couples married in 2021.

Approximately every seventh person linked a proposal to a wedding ring. However, they did not think a ring has to cost the equivalent of two or three monthly earnings. Half of the Slovaks interviewed opined that such a ring should cost between €100 to €400.

Less than a fifth of people, mainly aged 18 to 29, would be willing to buy a more expensive piece of jewellery. On the other hand, older people were more willing to save money when it comes to buying a ring.

Almost three-quarters of the population would prefer to save money first before buying a ring.