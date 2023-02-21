News digest: What Bratislava does for foreigners

Five years since Kuciak's murder, who should pop the question first, and Slovakia will enjoy a warm day on Wednesday.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, February 21 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Investigative journalist Kuciak killed five years ago

A house in Veľká Mača, Trnava Region, where Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová were murdered five years ago, as portrayed on February 21, 2023. (Source: TASR - Lukáš Grinaj)

This week, Slovakia marks five years since the murders of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová. Unlike the protesting masses, which Slovakia saw in 2018 following Kuciak's killing, events throughout the week are rather modest this time.

On February 21, diplomats and politicians also honoured the murdered couple and stressed the importance of protecting journalists.

In the meantime, the retrial in this murder case continues. A verdict that concerns two alleged masterminds of the killings, Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová, is said to be announced in springtime. Several people have already been convicted in the case.

The Slovak Spectator looks at the people who played a significant role in 2018, from former prime minister Robert Fico to imprisoned businessman Kočner.

Film: On Tuesday, a documentary about Ján Kuciak and his fiancée premieres in Slovakia.

Other stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Economy: Fitch Ratings, an international economic rating agency, has affirmed Slovakia's A-rating with a negative outlook.

Marriage: More than four-fifths of the Slovak population still think that a man is supposed to propose to his partner first, a survey shows.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

What is foreigners' most important need in Bratislava?

The assistance centre is housed in the former bus station on Bottova Street. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

A centre for Ukrainian refugees still operates on Bottova Street in Bratislava. But The Slovak Spectator asked the city what it does for other foreigners in the city.

SONG OF THE DAY

The song about believing in blue skies and a new sunrise

Ukrainian singer Mila Medvedovska and Korben Dallas frontman Juraj Benetin have released a new single called "Za Dlaňou" (Behind the Palm) ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is a song about hope, they say.

In her native Ukraine, Medvedovska worked as a voice teacher and singer. Shortly after the outbreak of war, she and her daughter found refuge in Slovakia.

They have been living in Bratislava for almost a year.

In a few lines

Košice Region Chair Rastislav Trnka has said that he sees himself as innocent. Last week, he was charged with the crime of procurement fraud. He has said that he will not step down. The Supreme Court will deal with his case next Monday.

At the age of 96, Eva Siracká , doctor, founder and president of the League Against Cancer (Liga Proti Rakovine) non-profit organisation, died on Tuesday morning. Oncological diseases ceased to be a taboo in Slovak society thanks to her work, President Zuzana Čaputová said on Tuesday.

President Zuzana Čaputová will meet with the leaders of the so-called Bucharest Nine group, a group of nine NATO countries in Eastern Europe, and US President Joe Biden in Warsaw on Wednesday, February 22. They will discuss the support of Ukraine and security in the region.

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, occasional fog, and very warm. The daytime temperatures will be in the range of 9- 15°C.

