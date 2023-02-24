News digest: Ukraine is Europe, says European leader

How Slovakia is helping Ukraine one year on, plus the importance of health care as an election issue, and a judge is convicted.

Here is the Friday, February 24 edition of Today in Slovakia

Support needs to continue, officials say

President Zuzana Čaputová has made a speech in Ukrainian to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Slovakia's neighbour. For Ukrainians it is important to stay resilient and endure, while for Slovaks it is crucial to continue helping, Čaputová said.

Such help also benefits Slovakia's security interests, acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) added, in his own statement. Ukraine is Slovakia's direct neighbour, whose state sovereignty has been violated, he said, urging that the help be sustained not only in the humanitarian sphere, but in the form of military aid.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová addressed Ukrainians in a video message, which she recorded in Ukrainian. (Source: Twitter account of Zuzana Čaputová.)

The tourism problem of Liptov

Liptovský Mikuláš district is feeling the strain from rising tourist numbers. In Žilina Region, out of a million people visiting in 2022, almost half chose Liptovský Mikuláš for their stay. Even though tourism can create job opportunities and give the regional economy a boost, people in Liptov have a rather negative view of it. Prices have increased, services are more expensive, there's higher demand for real estate, and traffic jams complicate people's day-to-day lives.

Liptov attracts tourists thanks to its mountains, lakes and hot springs. (Source: Courtesy of Visit Liptov)

Feature story for today

Ukraine and the rest of the Europe belong together

The European Union is built on solidarity, justice, and peace. When the war struck, eight million Ukrainians had to flee their country. Their homes had to be abandoned, were destroyed or were too close to the front lines. The country’s sovereignty has been violated. For those who are witnessing the war from a distance, it is clear that such an act is a violation of international law.

“The world we knew radically changed on February 24, 2022. On that day and for every day since, the lives of millions of Ukrainian families were shattered,“ writes President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

Ukraine is Europe, Europe is Ukraine. We belong together

IN OTHER NEWS

The Education Ministry has provided €721,391 to fund language courses for Ukrainian children . They were designed for Ukrainian children that have chosen to study at Slovak schools. 15,375 children attended the courses. (TASR)

. They were designed for Ukrainian children that have chosen to study at Slovak schools. 15,375 children attended the courses. (TASR) Former judge Miriam Repáková, who was investigated and convicted as part of the so-called Búrka (Storm) case, has been sentenced to two years' imprisonment , suspended for three years, and received a four-year ban on working as a judge. Repáková was detained along with 12 other judges in the case, which is related to Technopol Servis and Marian Kočner, who is currently on trial for the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak. (TASR)

, suspended for three years, and received a four-year ban on working as a judge. Repáková was detained along with 12 other judges in the case, which is related to Technopol Servis and Marian Kočner, who is currently on trial for the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak. (TASR) Health care will be a crucial issue in the forthcoming election campaign, a poll suggests. Polling agency AKO conducted a pre-election survey for TV JOJ among 1,000 respondents. Health care, education, and prices increase were the top three topics that should be discussed, respondents said. The war on Ukraine was in ninth place for respondents. The survey took from February 7 to February 13. (SITA)

Polling agency AKO conducted a pre-election survey for TV JOJ among 1,000 respondents. Health care, education, and prices increase were the top three topics that should be discussed, respondents said. The war on Ukraine was in ninth place for respondents. The survey took from February 7 to February 13. (SITA) Bratislava is holding a Concert for Ukraine on Sunday, February 26. The concert will take place in the city's Main Square, starting at 5pm, and is free of charge. Here’s where to find the concert:

A YEAR OF WAR

WEATHER FORECAST

For Sunday, February 25, pack an umbrella. Rainy weather is expected in the western part of the country, with temperatures of between 6°C and 9°C. Partly cloudy weather is expected in southern parts, with temperatures from 5°C to 8°C. Eastern Slovakia can expect partly cloudy and cloudy weather, with temperatures from 7°C to 9°C.

