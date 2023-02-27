News digest: One of the greatest Slovak filmmakers dies

RTVS presenter receives threats, NBÚ warns of increased risk of cyber attacks. Learn more in today's digest.

Good evening. Here is the Monday, February 27 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Threats to journalist so hateful RTVS does not publish them

(Source: TASR)

Not a week passed from the fifth anniversary of the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak, public service broadcaster RTVS presenter Marta Jančkárová received death, torture, rape and other threats via e-mail and phone.

The threats were so hateful that the broadcaster decided not to publish their content. They came after the last two editions of the Sobotné Dialógy political debates, one with President Zuzana Čaputová and one where RTVS refused to allow an uninvited Smer MP on air, respectively.

The National Criminal Agency has started an investigation.

More on attacks on journalists in Slovakia:

Jakubisko in an interview with the Sme daily in 2008. (Source: SME)

Juraj Jakubisko, one of the greatest Slovak filmmakers, whose works are characterised by poetics, symbolism, imagination and folklore and belongs among the treasures of Slovak cinema, died on Friday at his home in Prague, Czech Republic. He was 84.

Death in many forms, escaping it or reconciling with it, became one of the major motifs in Jakubisko’s films, including his famous “Perinbaba” (The Feather Fairy) which airs on TV every Christmas.

The director observed that art should free people from the fear of death.

Juraj Jakubisko, leading filmmaker dubbed the “Slovak Fellini”, dies at 84 Read more

The international Konvergencie music festival starts this Thursday. This year's edition is dedicated to Leoš Janáček, a Czech composer, musical theorist and folklorist. His piece Pochod Modracku (transl. March of the Bluebirds) will be one of many that will be performed on the festival.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/6Z7fPMI5A_o

The National Security Authority (NBÚ) warns of an increased risk of cyber attacks from pro-Russian oriented hacker groups . Possible targets mainly include the infrastructure of basic service operators and elements of critical infrastructure. The warning is valid from February 28 to March 2.

. Possible targets mainly include the infrastructure of basic service operators and elements of critical infrastructure. The warning is valid from February 28 to March 2. Comenius University in Bratislava is the first university in Slovakia to receive an ERC grant from the European Research Council worth 1.55 million euros. The grant was awarded to young researcher Michal Májek from the Faculty of Natural Sciences for research in the field of chemical catalysis.

from the European Research Council worth 1.55 million euros. The grant was awarded to young researcher Michal Májek from the Faculty of Natural Sciences for research in the field of chemical catalysis. Deliveries of Russian oil through the Družba pipeline to Slovakia continue without any problem . In addition to Slovakia, the pipeline transports Russian oil to Germany, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. The EU sanctions against Russia do not apply in this case.

. In addition to Slovakia, the pipeline transports Russian oil to Germany, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. The EU sanctions against Russia do not apply in this case. A Special Prosecutor's Office prosecutor filed an indictment against SNS ex-head and former Žilina mayor Ján Slota for corruption. According to the indictment, Slota is accused of participating in the crime of accepting a bribe.

Participants of the fourth edition of the winter hike through the Jánošikové Diery gorge, on February 25, near the village of Terchová, Žilina district. (Source: TASR)

Partially cloudy all over Slovakia, with daily temperatures between 0 to 8 degrees Celsius.

