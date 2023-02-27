RTVS presenter threatened with death, rape

National Criminal Agency initiates investigation into the matter.

Following last two editions of the Sobotné Dialógy (Saturday Dialogues) political debates, public service broadcaster RTVS presenter Marta Jančkárová received threats of death, torture, rape and other via e-mail and phone.

RTVS decided not to publish the contents of the threats due to their hateful and vulgar nature.

NAKA initiates investigation

In a statement, the broadcaster said that, "In an e-mail written in an exceptionally aggressive and vulgar manner, unknown persons threaten Marta Jančkárová with death, torture, rape, physical harm to her family members, etc."

On Sunday, the police stated that the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) started investigation into the matter.

Jančkárová received the first e-mail and phone threats after the February 18 airing of Sobotné Dialógy with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová. Further threats came after the February 25 edition, when RTVS refused to allow uninvited Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha, who showed up instead of invited Smer MP Marián Kéry.

The former is known to spread Russian disinformation on social media.

RTVS says the refusal to allow Blaha on air was on the grounds that political parties cannot change guests invited by the broadcaster on their own. RTVS itself decides who is invited in accordance with law. The seat in the debate does not belong to a party, but to a particular guest, states RTVS, and adds that there is no room to talk about censorship.

The broadcaster also calls attention to the possible link between the threats to Jančkárová, and an increasing level of aggression in public discourse and the spread of hate towards journalists.

Parties against threats

SaS has called on the opposition Smer-SD party to apologise publicly.

"The threats directed at RTVS and its host just because they refused to play Smer's game are unacceptable. (Smer leader) Robert Fico, Ľuboš Blaha and all of Smer are fully responsible for these attacks," stated SaS chairman Richard Sulik.

The Progressive Slovakia party also condemned the threats, political attacks and vulgar anonymous e-mails faced by journalists. "Such practices have no place in a liberal democracy, especially not in a country that has undergone the trauma of a journalist's murder," said PS leader and EP Vice-president Michal Šimecka.

Hlas chief Peter Pellegrini said that, "Forcing someone to be on a TV show who is not invited is not the right thing to do, in my opinion. Should I tell you the truth? I think this was staged," said Pellegrini, adding that Smer representatives may have known in advance what would happen and how to use it for their purposes.