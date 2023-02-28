Items in shopping cart: View
28. Feb 2023 at 18:14  I Premium content

Russian spy receives suspended sentence for espionage

Police detained Slovak provided sensitive information to Russians last year.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Bohuš Garbár, as portrayed on February 28, 2023.Bohuš Garbár, as portrayed on February 28, 2023. (Source: TASR - Ján Krošlák)

On Tuesday, the Specialised Criminal Court in Banská Bystrica approved a plea agreement between the Special Prosecutor's Office and Bohuš Garbár.

Garbár provided information to the Russian secret service in the past, for which he has been found guilty of espionage. In addition, he has been convicted of accepting a bribe.

The court sentenced the spy to three years in prison with three years of probation. Garbár will also have to pay €15,000 as a financial penalty.

His attorney Ján Čarnogurský, former Slovak prime minister and pro-Russian disinformer, declined to comment on his client's motivation behind providing sensitive information classified as "top secret" and "secret" to Russia. At the same time, the prosecutor refused to explain how the convict had managed to obtain information.

