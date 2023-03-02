Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Mar 2023 at 8:00  I Premium content

Iconic Svit railway station may get cultural makeover

State railway company looking for interested parties.

author
Lenka Haniková
External contributor
Railway station in Svit.Railway station in Svit. (Source: svit.sk)

An iconic railway station could soon be turned into a cultural event centre.

The railway station in the town of Svit, Poprad District, is a considered one of the finest examples of so-called Baťa's architecture, named after famous Czech entrepreneur Tomáš Baťa who was a champion of functionalist architecture. The town itself was built around one of the shoe-manufacturer's factories.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Construction of the station, which was designed by Baťa's architects, began in 1948. Lauded at the time as both timeless and modern, its most famous feature is its enormous stained-glass window.

SkryťTurn off ads

Its size reflect the fact that it was built to forecasts that the town would have a population of between 45,000 and 55,000 people - the last population census in 2021 showed that it had 7,743 inhabitants - and that it was planned to serve as a meeting and transport point to other cities.

However, after 1948 the development strategy was changed and Baťa companies and their property were nationalized. It took approximately 30 years to complete the station.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: The Slovak Spectator asks AI questions about Slovakia

Derailed train in Žilina, growth hit by war. Learn more in today's digest.


16 h
Foreign employees left Slovakia during the pandemic either because they wanted to be closer to their relatives, or the lockdowns prevented them from living the life in Slovakia they originally wanted to.

Covid squeezed the share of foreigners at BSCs

Companies offered their Ukrainian employees relocation to Slovakia after the war started.


27. feb
The D1 highway is prone to long traffic queues even under normal circumstances.

Repairs at busy intersection near Trnava to start soon

Situation at the already busy intersection will become more complicated.


27. feb
The ongoing restoration of the stables at Holič castle, in western Slovakia.

Rare frescoes discovered during restoration work at Holíč castle

A virtual exhibition will be created on the site, in the castle's former stables.


27. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad