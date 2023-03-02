Iconic Svit railway station may get cultural makeover

State railway company looking for interested parties.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

An iconic railway station could soon be turned into a cultural event centre.

The railway station in the town of Svit, Poprad District, is a considered one of the finest examples of so-called Baťa's architecture, named after famous Czech entrepreneur Tomáš Baťa who was a champion of functionalist architecture. The town itself was built around one of the shoe-manufacturer's factories.

Construction of the station, which was designed by Baťa's architects, began in 1948. Lauded at the time as both timeless and modern, its most famous feature is its enormous stained-glass window.

Its size reflect the fact that it was built to forecasts that the town would have a population of between 45,000 and 55,000 people - the last population census in 2021 showed that it had 7,743 inhabitants - and that it was planned to serve as a meeting and transport point to other cities.

However, after 1948 the development strategy was changed and Baťa companies and their property were nationalized. It took approximately 30 years to complete the station.