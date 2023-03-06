Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Mar 2023 at 8:00  I Premium content

Many Slovaks hate them, but Danish influencer Christian Trampedach appreciates communist "brutalist" buildings

Walls and fences are part of most houses in Slovakia, but Trampedach says Danish people often don't build walls around houses because they trust their neighbours.

Jozef Ryník
Jozef Ryník
Christian Trampedach.Christian Trampedach. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Two million architecture fans follow the Instagram posts of Danish influencer Christian Trampedach. In September last year, he filmed houses and flats in and around Bratislava.

In an interview for INDEX magazine, he explains why he likes Petržalka, the biggest Bratislava borough, buildings from the communist era, and how Slovak cities and towns could be developed to be modern as well as preserve their past legacy.

What interested you the most during your visit to Bratislava?

I was in Bratislava for the sixth time. This time, for example, we filmed an interesting family house in Bernolákovo, Bratislava Region. It's very modern and unique, built as a solitary one, but also connected to the surroundings. It caught my interest because modern houses are usually detached from their surroundings. In this case, the architects thought of placing it in the context of older houses nearby.

Related article Bratislava as a capital city: Changed skyline, but iconic buildings lost Read more 

How?

The two neighbouring houses appear to be part of the new building's structure. One has a gable roof, the other an asymmetrical roof. The new house is like a cube with a flat roof, but it looks as if it naturally belongs there. Despite the differences in the shape of the roof.

The majority of the residents of Bratislava live in communist era blocks of flats. Petržalka itself sports the largest block of flats in Slovakia. What is your impression of the borough?

Bratislava

