Health minister talks about political corruption as he steps down

Delays in projects, which are financed from the recovery plan, are said to be behind Vladimír Lengvarský’s resignation.

Nearly two years after being appointed health minister, Vladimír Lengvarský has announced his resignation over publicised delays in the hospital construction projects, and other health reforms financed by the country’s post-coronavirus recovery plan.

However, as Lengvarský explained to journalists on Thursday, the real reason behind his leaving is the further proposed and incompetent staff changes at the Health Ministry, alleged to be pushed through by the ruling OĽaNO party. The party also nominated Lengvarský for the post.

“I will no longer work under pressure in an environment that is harmful, full of political corruption and political inexperience,” he said on March 2 following his meeting with President Zuzana Čaputová.

Because Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), as interim prime minister, lacks several competences, including those relating to personnel matters, it is President Zuzana Čaputová who accepted the minister’s resignation on Thursday.

“I’m not a politician,” noted Lengvarský, a doctor by profession. “And I probably don’t want to become one after this experience, but neither am I a person who gives up.”