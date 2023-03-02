Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Mar 2023 at 18:20  I Premium content

Health minister talks about political corruption as he steps down

Delays in projects, which are financed from the recovery plan, are said to be behind Vladimír Lengvarský’s resignation.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Interim Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský announces his resignation on March 2, 2023.Interim Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský announces his resignation on March 2, 2023. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

Nearly two years after being appointed health minister, Vladimír Lengvarský has announced his resignation over publicised delays in the hospital construction projects, and other health reforms financed by the country’s post-coronavirus recovery plan.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

However, as Lengvarský explained to journalists on Thursday, the real reason behind his leaving is the further proposed and incompetent staff changes at the Health Ministry, alleged to be pushed through by the ruling OĽaNO party. The party also nominated Lengvarský for the post.

SkryťTurn off ads

“I will no longer work under pressure in an environment that is harmful, full of political corruption and political inexperience,” he said on March 2 following his meeting with President Zuzana Čaputová.

Because Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), as interim prime minister, lacks several competences, including those relating to personnel matters, it is President Zuzana Čaputová who accepted the minister’s resignation on Thursday.

“I’m not a politician,” noted Lengvarský, a doctor by profession. “And I probably don’t want to become one after this experience, but neither am I a person who gives up.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

European Union

Top stories

A visualisation of the Marina Complex apartment.

These are the top 10 most expensive apartments in Slovakia

Several flats in Bratislava could be bought for the price of the most expensive one.


28. feb
Foreign employees left Slovakia during the pandemic either because they wanted to be closer to their relatives, or the lockdowns prevented them from living the life in Slovakia they originally wanted to.

Covid squeezed the share of foreigners at BSCs

Companies offered their Ukrainian employees relocation to Slovakia after the war started.


27. feb
The D1 highway is prone to long traffic queues even under normal circumstances.

Repairs at busy intersection near Trnava to start soon

Situation at the already busy intersection will become more complicated.


27. feb

News digest: The Slovak Spectator asks AI questions about Slovakia

Derailed train in Žilina, growth hit by war. Learn more in today's digest.


1. mar
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad