Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. Mar 2023 at 14:05

Folklore ensemble Lúčnica now has its own building for the first time

The change comes after 75 years.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Lúčnica is a folk ensemble that represents Slovakia's heritage via dancing, singing and orchestral performances. Lúčnica is a folk ensemble that represents Slovakia's heritage via dancing, singing and orchestral performances. (Source: Miroslava Cibulková, TASR)

For the first time in its 75-year history folklore ensemble Lúčnica – one of Slovakia's most famous – has its own building.

Lúčnica, which presents national arts and Slovak heritage to domestic and international audiences, now has its own headquarters in the Hurban Barracks (Hurbanovske Kasárne) in Bratislava. All branches of Lúčnica should reside there, including the dance ensemble, orchestra and choir, folk costume department, and administration, writes the SITA newswire.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Lúčnica was the last among all the contributing organizations of the Culture Ministry not to have its own building, notes the ensemble’s director, Pavol Pilař. Until now, Lúčnica has resided in rented premises.

SkryťTurn off ads

The ensemble cannot move into its new home quite yet, as the two-storey building will first need reconstruction. The overall cost of that should be around €1.6 million, of which €1.3 million is expected to come as a grant from Slovakia’s Recovery and Resilience Plan. The Culture Ministry has allocated approximately €100,000, according to minister Natália Milanová (OĽaNO).

The first reconstruction stage only needs a building permit. The plan is to first renovate the facade, replace the windows and renovate the roof.

“In the last stage of the reconstruction, the ground floor will be adapted for the needs of the costume workshop, costume warehouse and equipment warehouse,” writes the ministry.

During its 75-year history, Lúčnica spent 60 years in a rented school gym on Jesenského Street, Bratislava. Then, for a shorter period, the ensemble resided in the basement of the ballet ballroom in the historic building of the Slovak National Theatre.

SkryťTurn off ads
Read more about Lúčnica Lúčnica folklore ensemble prepares big birthday party Read more 

Top stories

Something to sing and dance about: Folkore ensemble Lúčnica now has its own premises.

News digest: Slovaks are in a funk about corruption

Lúčnica gets a home, some drugs are in short supply, and a charity has sent tons of aid to Ukraine.


1 h
Eros Ramazzotti.

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between March 3 and March 13, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.


19 h
Interim Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský has resigned.

News digest: Last day of work for interim minister

The Guardian's story about a Slovak ski resort, shared services for municipalities, and a railway station that could become a venue.


23 h
A visualisation of the Marina Complex apartment.

These are the top 10 most expensive apartments in Slovakia

Several flats in Bratislava could be bought for the price of the most expensive one.


28. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad