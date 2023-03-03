Folklore ensemble Lúčnica now has its own building for the first time

The change comes after 75 years.

For the first time in its 75-year history folklore ensemble Lúčnica – one of Slovakia's most famous – has its own building.

Lúčnica, which presents national arts and Slovak heritage to domestic and international audiences, now has its own headquarters in the Hurban Barracks (Hurbanovske Kasárne) in Bratislava. All branches of Lúčnica should reside there, including the dance ensemble, orchestra and choir, folk costume department, and administration, writes the SITA newswire.

Lúčnica was the last among all the contributing organizations of the Culture Ministry not to have its own building, notes the ensemble’s director, Pavol Pilař. Until now, Lúčnica has resided in rented premises.

The ensemble cannot move into its new home quite yet, as the two-storey building will first need reconstruction. The overall cost of that should be around €1.6 million, of which €1.3 million is expected to come as a grant from Slovakia’s Recovery and Resilience Plan. The Culture Ministry has allocated approximately €100,000, according to minister Natália Milanová (OĽaNO).

The first reconstruction stage only needs a building permit. The plan is to first renovate the facade, replace the windows and renovate the roof.

“In the last stage of the reconstruction, the ground floor will be adapted for the needs of the costume workshop, costume warehouse and equipment warehouse,” writes the ministry.

During its 75-year history, Lúčnica spent 60 years in a rented school gym on Jesenského Street, Bratislava. Then, for a shorter period, the ensemble resided in the basement of the ballet ballroom in the historic building of the Slovak National Theatre.

