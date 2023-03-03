News digest: Slovaks are in a funk about corruption

Lúčnica gets a home, some drugs are in short supply, and a charity has sent tons of aid to Ukraine.

Something to sing and dance about: Folkore ensemble Lúčnica now has its own premises. (Source: Miroslava Cibulková, TASR)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, March 3 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Slovaks are pessimistic about corruption

Slovaks are in a funk about corruption, a new Transparency International survey shows – but some of their negative perceptions about the problem are not entirely borne out by the evidence.

More than half of the 1,000+ respondents surveyed said they rely on traditional media when gathering information on corruption. The rest depend on less reliable sources that tend to distort the information or are openly biased. These include social media, disinformation media, and so-called “alternative media”.

The majority of survey respondents think that corruption cases are occuring more frequently now than before the 2020 election. And they think that more of their fellow citizens lack trust in the judiciary than is actually shown by a Eurobarometer survey that regularly measures trust in the justice system.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

After 75 years, Lúčnica has a room of its own

Folklore ensemble Lúčnica has obtained its very own building after 75 years of living and training in rented spaces.

Its new base will be the Hurban Barracks (Hurbanovské Kasárne), in central Bratislava. However, before the ensemble can move into the new space, the building needs some reconstruction. The roof of the two-storey building needs to be rebuilt, it will require a new facade, and the interior space must be adapted for the needs of not only ensemble training, but also for costume workshops and its costume warehouse. All branches of Lúčnica including its orchestra, and its dancing and singing groups, will eventually reside in the Hurbanovské Kasárne.

What to watch today

Peek into what Lúčnica has to offer.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/rRkFAmFo-QY

Other stories from The Slovak Spectator

WEEKEND: Take a look over what there is to do this weekend.

Take a look over what there is to do this weekend. TRAVEL: Spend a night in a castle tower.

Spend a night in a castle tower. BUSINESS: Read about how sharing agendas help cities.

Read about how sharing agendas help cities. POLITICS: Learn more about the health minister’s resignation.

In other news

Patients fear medication shortages . Pharmacies did not have enough medication to battle the influenza wave in early 2023. Patients felt the shortage of fever and cough medications, some antibiotics and blood pressure drugs.

. Pharmacies did not have enough medication to battle the influenza wave in early 2023. Patients felt the shortage of fever and cough medications, some antibiotics and blood pressure drugs. The Slovak Catholic Charity (SKCH) has provided more than 900 tons of humanitarian aid for Ukraine, valued at more than €5 million. The aid helped both Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia and people that stayed in Ukraine. The charity has its own programme “Adopcia na diaľku” (Long distance adoption) to help the poorest children in Ukraine. (TASR)

The aid helped both Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia and people that stayed in Ukraine. The charity has its own programme “Adopcia na diaľku” (Long distance adoption) to help the poorest children in Ukraine. (TASR) The unemployment rate fell to 6 percent in the fourth quarter of last year . In year-on-year terms, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.5 percentage points. Using a year-long average, the unemployment rate reached 6.8 percent in 2021 and 6.1 percent in 2022. (TASR)

. In year-on-year terms, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.5 percentage points. Using a year-long average, the unemployment rate reached 6.8 percent in 2021 and 6.1 percent in 2022. (TASR) President Zuzana Čaputová has entrusted the interim prime minister, Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), with the leadership of the Health Ministry after the resignation of Vladimír Lengvarský. (TASR)

Weather forecast for Saturday

Slovakia will enjoy sunny or partially cloudy weather on Saturday. The western part of Slovakia will be sunny and clear, with daytime temperatures rising to 10°C to 12°C. Central Slovakia can expect partly cloudy weather and temperatures from 7°C To 14°C. In the eastern part of Slovakia the temperatures will vary from 9°C to 12°C, with partial cloud cover.

Thank you for subscribing and reading The Slovak Spectator. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk. Or you can complain about our work: that can help us to get better too.