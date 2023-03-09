Ten projects that will change the face of Bratislava

These big real estate projects are being prepared in the capital.

Big real estate projects are to change the face of Bratislava. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Bratislava has changed significantly over the past two decades. High-rises have been constructed, its panorama modernised. Brownfields are disappearing from the capital, new neighbourhoods and complexes being created.

The transformation does not end there. Several developers, as well as companies outside the real estate sector, are preparing projects that will significantly affect their surroundings and the overall appearance of the city.

INDEX magazine has prepared an overview of upcoming projects that can be ranked among the most significant.

The list is based on the size and location of the projects, as well as on whether the investor has already started to carry it out. Only those projects that are not yet started are included on the list.

That is why projects like Zwirn, Eurovea City, Vydrica or Nesto are not included, though they will also significantly change the shape of Bratislava.

Nové Lido

Developer: J&T Real Estate

Location: Petržalka

Focus: A multifunctional district

Although years in the making, it will most likely continue to be more years. The JTRE developer group wants to build a new district on the Petržalka bank of the Danube. Up to five thousand new apartments should be built.