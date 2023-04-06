Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Apr 2023 at 8:00

State of Slovak railroads 'woeful', says Czech carrier

Slovak railway company admits shortcomings.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The derailed SuperCity Pendolino train in Žilina.The derailed SuperCity Pendolino train in Žilina. (Source: TASR)

Czech rail company České Dráhy has slammed Slovak railways over the state of its architecture after SuperCity Pendolino train derailed at Žilina, north Slovakia.

The Czech carrier said the incident last month was due to fault at a track switch near Žilina.

In a letter seen by the daily Denník N, the head of České Dráhy told the director of Slovak national carrier ŽSR that the state of railroads and switches on lines used by international trains in Slovakia was "woeful".

The Czech carrier called on its Slovak counterpart to make improvements or it could face claims for compensation for damage to its trains.

The derailed Pendolino train was out of order for three weeks, with the front car needing a chassis replacement, among other damage.

České Dráhy asked their own operators to map the state of railroads used by their trains. According to them, sections between Bratislava - Štúrovo, and Čadca - Žilina - Košice are the worst.

ŽSR bosses have admitted to problems with infrastructure, blaming long-term insufficient funding for repairs.

"We are analysing the shortcomings the České Dráhy letter have pointed to. We are preparing a proposal of measures that will be included in our reply," said ŽSR spokesperson Ria Feik Achbergerová.

