Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Apr 2023 at 8:00  I 

Famous cave may get name change as ice melts

Demänovská Ice Cave set to be ice free by end of this year.

Compiled by Spectator staff, Ľubica Stančíková
Editorial, External contributor
Demänovská Ice Cave in 2023.Demänovská Ice Cave in 2023. (Source: M. Oravec )

The Demänovská Ice Cave in Demänovská Dolina valley in Liptov - one of Slovakia's top tourist attractions - has been known of for many centuries, and the very first map of the site was created 300 years ago.

According to records of the map, drawn up by the polyhistorian Jakub Buchholtz, it had "ice drops of astonishing size and volume up to two fathoms, the water flowing down solidifies into ice."

Over the centuries, the name of the cave has changed several times. It was called the Black Cave, the Black Hole, among others. Its current name dates back to 1898, although it has only been officially called that since 1957.

Cave no longer has ice

But discussion has now begun on whether to change the name once again amid forecasts that it is likely to be completely ice-free by the end of this year.

