Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
17. Apr 2023 at 8:30  I 

Mayor accuses authorities of 'schizophrenia' after Poloniny mountain rescuers cut

Slovakia has a national park without professionals for the first time.

Compiled by Spectator staff, Jana Otriová
Editorial, External contributor
A Slovak Mountain Rescue Service vehicle.A Slovak Mountain Rescue Service vehicle. (Source: Korzár/Jana Otriová)

On the one hand, millions of euros from the Recovery Plan have been allocated for the development of tourism; on the other, the services of professional mountain rescuers in national parks are being cut.

"Schizophrenia" is how Ladislav Ladomirjak (Smer), mayor of Zboj in the Snina district, dubbed the decision close the Mountain Rescue Service station in his village. It leaves Poloniny National Park, in the hilly north-eastern corner of Slovakia, as the only mountain national park in Slovakia without professional mountain rescuers.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The closure fell on April 1, but it was no April Fool’s joke.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Katarína Hutyrová and James Thomson at Spectator College discussion.

Is upcycling the new recycling?

Nosene aims to destroy prejudices about second-hand shopping. It's a place where people can find alternatives and solutions.


14. apr
Demänovská Ice Cave in 2023.

Famous cave may get name change as ice melts

Demänovská Ice Cave set to be ice free by end of this year.


13. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad