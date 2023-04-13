Hyperloop in Slovakia? US company bluffed from the start

The hyperloop transport system has not yet been built anywhere in the world.

The idea sounded incredible. In March 2016 Slovakia learned that it was supposed to be the first country where the ultramodern hyperloop transport system would be constructed. The American company Hyperloop Transportation Technologies broke the news, which made headlines and sent technology enthusiasts into a frenzy.

According to the plans, a hyperloop line was supposed to connect Bratislava with Vienna, shortening the journey between the cities to eight minutes.

The reality? The "unique international project", as the American investor and Slovak government officials called it, turned into a big business bubble. Its scope can be better understood after several years.

Classic Musk: A miracle waiting to happen

On August 12, 2013, well-known technology entrepreneur Elon Musk called a press conference to present an invention that, according to him and as usual, was supposed to "change the world".