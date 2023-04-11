News digest: No to Kutuzov, yes to Viest

Feature stories about Slovak science, extraordinary discoveries in Trnava, and how a foreigner can become a volunteer in Bratislava.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, April 11 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Another Bratislava street to change name

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď. (Source: TASR)

A street in Bratislava named after a Russian army commander will change its name and honour one of the greatest Slovak military figures, following the Defence Ministry's successful initiative.

The ministry can be found on Kutuzov Street in the borough of Nové Mesto. The change concerns part of the street on which the ministry is located.

Another story related to Russia: Slovakia may lose €24 million deposited in the Kremlin's International Investment Bank.

FEATURE STORIES FOR TUESDAY

Two stories on Slovak science

The premises of the Slovak Academy of Sciences in Bratislava where the Polymer Institute is located. (Source: SME - Gabriel Kuchta)

A Slovak Academy of Sciences institute has been involved in diabetes and cancer treatment research, popular with students from Asia and Africa.

Also, learn more about Slovak computer scientist Bronislava Brejová from the Faculty of Mathematics, Physics and Informatics of Comenius University in Bratislava. Her main area of expertise is bioinformatics.

EVENT FOR WEDNESDAY

A tribute to the Queen

video //www.youtube.com/embed/HgzGwKwLmgM

A music and dance show, The Queen Show, dedicated to legendary singer Freddie Mercury and the UK band Queen, will take place in Bratislava on April 12. Concert goers will listen and dance to 18 of the most popular hits of this famous group.

In other news/In a few lines

The charged Adam Puškár will remain in custody , a Bratislava court decided on Tuesday. This lawyer is suspected of murdering the student Daniel Tupý in 2005.

, a Bratislava court decided on Tuesday. This lawyer is suspected of murdering the student Daniel Tupý in 2005. Referendum23, a civic initiative, has launched a petition. It aims to collect 350,000 signatures, so that a referendum on seven cultural and ethical questions such as same-sex marriage could be held alongside the September 2023 parliamentary elections.

It aims to collect 350,000 signatures, so that a referendum on seven cultural and ethical questions such as same-sex marriage could be held alongside the September 2023 parliamentary elections. President Zuzana Čaputová will not remove acting Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) from the post over the security clearance issue. She called the arguments presented by the National Security Authority as absurd. The president added that legislation should be improved in this respect. (SME)

(OĽaNO) from the post over the security clearance issue. She called the arguments presented by the National Security Authority as absurd. The president added that legislation should be improved in this respect. (SME) On Friday, April 14, a regular test of the warning network of electromotive sirens with a two-minute continuous tone will take place across Slovakia at 12:00 p.m., the Interior Ministry has announced.

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: First-level frost warnings are in place in the Trenčín Region and western Slovakia until Wednesday morning.

You can expect a foggy morning in some places. In general, Wednesday will be cloudy with patchy showers. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 17°C. More rain and clouds in the evening. (SHMÚ)

