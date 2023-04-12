News digest: Slovakia succumbs to secularisation trend

New visualisation of highly anticipated Bratislava project, lookout tower above Levoča, and dance events for the rest of the week.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, April 12 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Development projects in Bratislava

Big real estate projects will change the face of Bratislava. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

A new visualisation video has been released showing how one of the most anticipated development projects in Bratislava, the Vydrica complex, will look when finished. You can see for yourself at this link.

Former Penta partner Jozef Oravkin has bought lucrative land in the centre of the capital, which his firm, Alto Real Estate, plans to use for the development of a new modern district in the city.

MORE STORIES FROM THE SLOVAK SPECTATOR WEBSITE

OPINION : Fico and Orbán riding the same wave, says Hungarian analyst. The EU should have acted earlier.

: Fico and Orbán riding the same wave, says Hungarian analyst. The EU should have acted earlier. TRAVEL : Interest in riding historical trains in the Banská Bystrica Region is growing every year. The region has new attractions each year.

: Interest in riding historical trains in the Banská Bystrica Region is growing every year. The region has new attractions each year. HIKE : A new lookout tower above Levoča, a town in eastern Slovakia which boasts spectacular mediaeval architecture, should open in the next few weeks.

: A new lookout tower above Levoča, a town in eastern Slovakia which boasts spectacular mediaeval architecture, should open in the next few weeks. SCHOOLS: Can I go and play now?' A question that needs to be answered with a 'yes'. The most important thing to remember about play: learning can be fun.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Losing our religion

In Slovakia, the number of church-goers has been declining in recent years. (Source: TASR)

The number of people who do not subscribe to any religious belief doubled between 2011 and 2021 in Slovakia as the country succumbs to the trend of secularisation across the Western world.

There are more people who do not profess any faith in Bratislava than Roman Catholics, Evangelicals and Greek Catholics combined.

EVENT FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS

See the modern Slovak dance scene

The 18th NuDanceFest modern dance festival will be held in Bratislava from Wednesday to Sunday, highlighting the work of local choreographers and directors, and works created either in Slovakia or in international cooperation.

Find out more about the festival, including the programme, ticket prices and more in English at this link.

In other news

Two tunnels in Slovakia will be closed at the end of the week for maintenance. The Sitina Tunnel in Bratislava will be closed for two consecutive nights from Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday, from 22:00 PM to 10:00 AM. The left tube of the Šibenik Tunnel will be closed from Friday 22:00 PM to Sunday 9:00 AM, while its right tube will be closed from Friday 23:00 PM to Sunday 10:00 AM.

The Sitina Tunnel in Bratislava will be closed for two consecutive nights from Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday, from 22:00 PM to 10:00 AM. The left tube of the Šibenik Tunnel will be closed from Friday 22:00 PM to Sunday 9:00 AM, while its right tube will be closed from Friday 23:00 PM to Sunday 10:00 AM. From May 1, Slovakia will have three new protected areas : The Homoľa nature reserve in the Brezno District with an extensive cave system which is home to rare species of bats; the Tisovský kras protected area in east Slovakia; and the Pramenná oblasť Rimavy protected area in south Slovakia.

: The Homoľa nature reserve in the Brezno District with an extensive cave system which is home to rare species of bats; the Tisovský kras protected area in east Slovakia; and the Pramenná oblasť Rimavy protected area in south Slovakia. The Slovak and Austrian governments approved a framework agreement will be able to cooperate with each other.

will be able to cooperate with each other. Slovak authorities have found out that wheat imported from Ukraine contained elevated levels of pesticide residues. Analysis results determining possible impacts on human health should be announced by the end of this week.

Bratislava zoo has been home to 11-year-old lion Samba for over a month now. The animal came from the zoo in the Czech town of Hodonín. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:

Level 1 warning for ground frost is in place for several districts in the south and east of Slovakia during the night and early morning.

Occasional fog in the morning. In general Thursday will be cloudy, in the west of Slovakia rain is expected. Daily temperatures will be around 9 °C in the west, reaching up to 17°C in the east. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).