News digest: Slovakia succumbs to secularisation trend

Development projects in Bratislava
A new visualisation video has been released showing how one of the most anticipated development projects in Bratislava, the Vydrica complex, will look when finished. You can see for yourself at this link.
Former Penta partner Jozef Oravkin has bought lucrative land in the centre of the capital, which his firm, Alto Real Estate, plans to use for the development of a new modern district in the city.
- OPINION: Fico and Orbán riding the same wave, says Hungarian analyst. The EU should have acted earlier.
- TRAVEL: Interest in riding historical trains in the Banská Bystrica Region is growing every year. The region has new attractions each year.
- HIKE: A new lookout tower above Levoča, a town in eastern Slovakia which boasts spectacular mediaeval architecture, should open in the next few weeks.
- SCHOOLS: Can I go and play now?' A question that needs to be answered with a 'yes'. The most important thing to remember about play: learning can be fun.
FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY
Losing our religion
The number of people who do not subscribe to any religious belief doubled between 2011 and 2021 in Slovakia as the country succumbs to the trend of secularisation across the Western world.
There are more people who do not profess any faith in Bratislava than Roman Catholics, Evangelicals and Greek Catholics combined.
EVENT FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS
See the modern Slovak dance scene
The 18th NuDanceFest modern dance festival will be held in Bratislava from Wednesday to Sunday, highlighting the work of local choreographers and directors, and works created either in Slovakia or in international cooperation.
Find out more about the festival, including the programme, ticket prices and more in English at this link.
In other news
- Two tunnels in Slovakia will be closed at the end of the week for maintenance. The Sitina Tunnel in Bratislava will be closed for two consecutive nights from Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday, from 22:00 PM to 10:00 AM. The left tube of the Šibenik Tunnel will be closed from Friday 22:00 PM to Sunday 9:00 AM, while its right tube will be closed from Friday 23:00 PM to Sunday 10:00 AM.
- From May 1, Slovakia will have three new protected areas: The Homoľa nature reserve in the Brezno District with an extensive cave system which is home to rare species of bats; the Tisovský kras protected area in east Slovakia; and the Pramenná oblasť Rimavy protected area in south Slovakia.
- The Slovak and Austrian governments approved a framework agreement will be able to cooperate with each other.
- Slovak authorities have found out that wheat imported from Ukraine contained elevated levels of pesticide residues. Analysis results determining possible impacts on human health should be announced by the end of this week.
WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:
Level 1 warning for ground frost is in place for several districts in the south and east of Slovakia during the night and early morning.
Occasional fog in the morning. In general Thursday will be cloudy, in the west of Slovakia rain is expected. Daily temperatures will be around 9 °C in the west, reaching up to 17°C in the east. (SHMÚ)
