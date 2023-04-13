Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

13. Apr 2023 at 18:50

News digest: Convicted Slovak central bank chair’s resignation out of sight

Biedronka's expansion to Slovakia, a major business bluff, and rain weather warnings issued for the Bratislava area.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, April 13 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Ex-Smer minister guilty in bribery case

Peter Kažimír serves as Slovakia's central bank governor today. Peter Kažimír serves as Slovakia's central bank governor today. (Source: SME - Gabriel Kuchta)

Slovakia's central bank governor Peter Kažimír, a former finance minister under the Smer governments, has been found guilty of corruption.

The penal order was issued by a judge in early April, but the Kažimír case will be taken to court after all. The Special Prosecutor's Office disagrees with the judge's decision and demands a more severe sentence for the governor.

While the governor is visiting the USA, many politicians - except Robert Fico - called on Kažimír to leave the post. He cannot be sacked as the decision is not valid.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Hyperloop in Slovakia a bluff

A hyperloop test line. A hyperloop test line. (Source: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies )

In March 2016 Slovakia learnt that it was supposed to be the first country where the ultramodern hyperloop transport system would be constructed. It was just a big business bubble.

FREE EVENTS

3 things to enjoy in Bratislava

Jazz concert Osztriga Jazz concert Osztriga (Source: rakuskekulturneforum.sk)

On Friday, a jazz concert is taking place at the Austrian Cultural Centre near the Presidential Palace. During the weekend, set out on a walk.

In other news

  • Acting Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlčan has confirmed that some 1,500 tonnes
    of Ukrainian wheat that entered Slovakia contained an increased amount of a pesticide banned in the EU. The contaminated wheat will be destroyed.
  • Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia will have the opportunity to meet at special events dedicated to their traditions and cultural heritage. This project, developed by the Institute of Ethnology and Social Anthropology of the Slovak Academy of Sciences in cooperation with the Culture Ministry, has been supported with €100,000 from UNESCO.
  • The Health Ministry does not have a minister, nor two state secretaries. One of the two state secretaries, Lenka Dunajová Družskovská, has resigned. (Denník N)
The Museum of Croatian Culture in Slovakia in Bratislava. The Museum of Croatian Culture in Slovakia in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Ján Novák)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Cloudy skies, rain, showers, and occasional thunders. The daytime temperature will range from 9°C to 21°C on Friday. First-level rain warnings are in place in the Bratislava Region and parts of the Trnava Region until Friday evening. (SHMÚ)

