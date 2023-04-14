News digest: Smaller maternity wards at risk of shutdown

Inflation falls, Bratislava's biggest fountain gets a makeover, and traditional cooking for Friday.

A shake-up in the hospital system could see many maternity wards closing. (Illustrative photo). (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Friday, April 14 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Maternity wards cut in shake-up of regional hospitals

Hospitals with smaller gynaecology, maternity and neonatal wards are at risk. Only three maternity wards would be left in Trenčín Region, based on the Health Ministry’s new approach to hospital categorisation, warns the head of Partizánske hospital Gabriel Krbúšik. Partizánske hospital faces the threat of losing its maternity ward. Under the new system, all wards with fewer than 400 childbirths per year are supposed shut down by the beginning of next year. Partizánske hospital falls under this category, as do many others, meaning future mothers will have to travel further in order to receive care.

In future, prospective mothers in Partizánske would have to travel for at least half an hour to reach a maternity ward. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

More stories from The Slovak Spectator

Bratislava: The well-known Družba fountain in Bratislava is about to re-open after 16 years, following a major cleaning and overhaul.

Weekend: Hidden gems in Banská Bystrica Region, becoming a circus acrobat, a castle tour, lots of art and a look back at Easter. Discover what to do this weekend.

Foreigners: Classical concert for the soul, beer and wine for the stomach, explore top events for foreigners. If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you. Feature story for Friday

Warming up is cheap and tasty

This old-style Slovak soup combines simplicity and taste. The recipe mixes any grains and legumes you happen to have into a filling, highly customisable soup. “Hŕstková polievka” is especially great during times of rising grocery prices for its cheap ingredients. Remind yourself of winter cosiness with this warm soup.

Hŕstková polievka, or 'handful soup', is cheap and filling. (Source: Naomi Hužovičová)

In other news

Slovakia will have a new consumer protection law. The new measures include new requirements for contracts concluded remotely, new information obligations for operators of online markets, and more. (TASR)

Year-on-year inflation fell to 14.8 percent in March. Even though this is the lowest level in six months, it still remains historically high (inflation stood at less than 2 percent as recently as early 2021. (The Statistics Office)

The Criminal Office of the Financial Administration (KÚFS) discovered 5.4 tons of illegal tobacco in Žilina Region that would have cost the state €647,000. A warehouse search by a Financial Administration team revealed tobacco being stored, instead of the fertiliser that the company renting the warehouse had declared. (TASR) The Museum of Ruthenian Culture in Prešov. Stop by to see the exhibition "The way to the goal" by Zuzana Osavčukova. (Source: František Iván, TASR) Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).