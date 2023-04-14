Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Apr 2023 at 14:29

News digest: Smaller maternity wards at risk of shutdown

Inflation falls, Bratislava's biggest fountain gets a makeover, and traditional cooking for Friday.

Mária Juríková
staff writer
A shake-up in the hospital system could see many maternity wards closing. (Illustrative photo).A shake-up in the hospital system could see many maternity wards closing. (Illustrative photo). (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

Good evening. Here is the Friday, April 14 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Maternity wards cut in shake-up of regional hospitals

Hospitals with smaller gynaecology, maternity and neonatal wards are at risk. Only three maternity wards would be left in Trenčín Region, based on the Health Ministry’s new approach to hospital categorisation, warns the head of Partizánske hospital Gabriel Krbúšik. Partizánske hospital faces the threat of losing its maternity ward. Under the new system, all wards with fewer than 400 childbirths per year are supposed shut down by the beginning of next year. Partizánske hospital falls under this category, as do many others, meaning future mothers will have to travel further in order to receive care.

SkryťTurn off ads
In future, prospective mothers in Partizánske would have to travel for at least half an hour to reach a maternity ward. (Illustrative photo) In future, prospective mothers in Partizánske would have to travel for at least half an hour to reach a maternity ward. (Illustrative photo) (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

More stories from The Slovak Spectator

  • Weekend: Hidden gems in Banská Bystrica Region, becoming a circus acrobat, a castle tour, lots of art and a look back at Easter. Discover what to do this weekend.
  • Foreigners: Classical concert for the soul, beer and wine for the stomach, explore top events for foreigners.

    If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

    Feature story for Friday

Warming up is cheap and tasty

This old-style Slovak soup combines simplicity and taste. The recipe mixes any grains and legumes you happen to have into a filling, highly customisable soup. “Hŕstková polievka” is especially great during times of rising grocery prices for its cheap ingredients. Remind yourself of winter cosiness with this warm soup.

SkryťTurn off ads
Hŕstková polievka, or 'handful soup', is cheap and filling. Hŕstková polievka, or 'handful soup', is cheap and filling. (Source: Naomi Hužovičová)

In other news

  • Slovakia will have a new consumer protection law. The new measures include new requirements for contracts concluded remotely, new information obligations for operators of online markets, and more. (TASR)
  • Year-on-year inflation fell to 14.8 percent in March. Even though this is the lowest level in six months, it still remains historically high (inflation stood at less than 2 percent as recently as early 2021. (The Statistics Office)
  • The Criminal Office of the Financial Administration (KÚFS) discovered 5.4 tons of illegal tobacco in Žilina Region that would have cost the state €647,000. A warehouse search by a Financial Administration team revealed tobacco being stored, instead of the fertiliser that the company renting the warehouse had declared. (TASR)
    The Museum of Ruthenian Culture in Prešov. Stop by to see the exhibition The Museum of Ruthenian Culture in Prešov. Stop by to see the exhibition "The way to the goal" by Zuzana Osavčukova. (Source: František Iván, TASR)

    Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

International Beer Day falls on August 5. Every Slovak drank an average of 120 pints of beer (60.2 l) last year, which is the least in the last 30 years. The most beer was drunk in Slovakia in 1990, when every resident of Slovakia, regardless of age, consumed an average of just under 96 litres of beer a year.

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between April 13 and April 23, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.


17 h
Demänovská Ice Cave in 2023.

Famous cave may get name change as ice melts

Demänovská Ice Cave set to be ice free by end of this year.


13. apr
Peter Kažimír

News digest: Convicted Slovak central bank chair’s resignation out of sight

Biedronka's expansion to Slovakia, a major business bluff, and rain weather warnings issued for the Bratislava area.


20 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad