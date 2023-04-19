Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Apr 2023 at 6:27

Pink Park, a revitalised recreation area in Trnava, becomes home to 1,500 roses

The revitalised park used to be an orchard.

Compiled by Spectator staff
1,500 roses have found a new home in the Pink Park in Trnava.1,500 roses have found a new home in the Pink Park in Trnava. (Source: TASR)

Revitalisation of Pink Park in Trnava is nearing its end and it could soon be open to locals and visitors of a town.

The last works are being finished these days, Zuzana Hrinková Siebenstichová from Trnava City Hall told Trnava Radio.

"Currently, we have requested approval proceedings. The fountains have been tested, but they will be put into operation only in the next few days. We are waiting for stable plus temperatures so that the fountain nozzles are not damaged," she added.

According to the original contract with the construction company, the renewal of Pink Park was supposed to cost more than €2.7 million. The city financed the renovation of the Pink Park mainly from a non-refundable financial contribution from European funds. In the end, however, there was an increase to almost €3.2 million. The price also increased due to additional work, which was not included in the project documentation. The difference in the amount will be paid by the city from its own resources.

The park used to be an orchard. Now, 1,500 roses have found a place here, of which approximately half will be climbing, stretching along the pergolas. Currently, mostly daffodils are blooming in the park.

The new dominant features of the park are the water features, the connection with the Trnávka watercourse, as well as the connection with the garden of the Juraj Fándly Library via a footbridge.

The flow of the Trnávka was adjusted, meanders and railings added. In 2016 Trnava searched for the best proposal to renew Pink Park in a creative architectural competition. The expert committee did not determine the winning proposal, but was interested in the solution of the collective around the landscape architect Júlia Straňáková, who finally won the contract for the project documentation.

