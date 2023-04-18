News digest: Slovakia gives foreigner unwanted experience

LGBT+ people seen as undesirable colleagues, get a hold of Slovak sayings, and a ban on Ukrainian crops.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, April 18 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Errors by police made a foreigner leave Slovakia

Trnava Foreigners' Police relocated from a building on Kollárova Street to a building on Paulínska Street in summer 2015. (Source: P.D. for The Slovak Spectator)

Furkan's study exchange stay in Slovakia had been going swimmingly until the day he turned up at the Foreigners' Police. Shortly after, he was abruptly told to leave the country – even though he had done nothing wrong.



The 20-year-old Turkish student arrived in Trnava, a university town just north of Bratislava, in September. Furkan spent the winter term studying international relations at Ss. Cyril and Methodius University.

When he decided to extend his stay, it turned out that the police, nor the school, were aware of the actual rules and made him return to Turkey.

Politics: Acting PM Eduard Heger (Demokrati) has been accused of attempting to prevent transgender people from a legal transition.

Politics: Acting PM Eduard Heger (Demokrati) has been accused of attempting to prevent transgender people from a legal transition.

Business: Southbank is the name of a planned estate in Bratislava. See the gallery.

Agriculture: As of Wednesday, Slovakia will ban the imports of 30 Ukrainian crops.

Southbank is the name of a planned estate in Bratislava. See the gallery. Agriculture: As of Wednesday, Slovakia will ban the imports of 30 Ukrainian crops.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Entertaining Slovak sayings

Have you heard the Slovak saying Ja o koze, ty o voze? (Source: Pexels)

Communism made its mark on Slovak proverbs, even if society has changed. Kto nekradne, okráda svoju rodinu (he who doesn't steal, steals from his family) is not every man's credo, but it still finds currency today, writes Matthews Reynolds in the Slovak Matters column.

EVENT FOR THIS WEEKEND

Bratislava will open city gates

Bratislava City Days are held on April 22 and 23, 2023. (Source: BKIS)

Bratislava will hold its City Days this weekend, on which Earth Day also falls this year. On April 22 and 23, visitors and locals can look forward to games, concerts, picnics, walking tours and much more.

The official opening of the event, during which the city gates will symbolically open, is a must-go happening. Actors in period costumes, trumpeters and others will be in attendance. It kicks off at 9:00 on Saturday at the Primate's Palace. The parade around the city will follow.

In other news

The emergency situation in four towns - Moldava Nad Bodvou, Jasov, Drienovec, and Medzev - in the district of Košice-Okolie has been in place for over a week. It was declared on April 6 due to jaundice disease .

. In Q1/2023, the cheapest new flats in Bratislava were offered in the IV district at an average price of €4,315/m² including VAT. In this area, the majority of the offer is made up of projects in peripheral urban areas such as Lamač, Devínska Nová Ves and Záhorská Bystrica. On the contrary, the most expensive new flats were traditionally sold in the Old Town at an average price of €7,412/m². New flats in the BA II, BA III and BA V districts were on average offered for a price of around €4,800-5,000/m² including VAT, a new analysis published by the Bencont firm has found.

were offered in the IV district at an average price of €4,315/m² including VAT. In this area, the majority of the offer is made up of projects in peripheral urban areas such as Lamač, Devínska Nová Ves and Záhorská Bystrica. On the contrary, the most expensive new flats were traditionally sold in the Old Town at an average price of €7,412/m². New flats in the BA II, BA III and BA V districts were on average offered for a price of around €4,800-5,000/m² including VAT, a new analysis published by the Bencont firm has found. Former PM and Smer chair Robert Fico will lead the party's list of candidates ahead of the parliamentary elections. Smer, which now tops the polls, will not team up with any party before the elections.

will lead the party's list of candidates ahead of the parliamentary elections. Smer, which now tops the polls, will not team up with any party before the elections. A nationwide fundraising campaign to support people with cancer, Daffodil Day, will start on Thursday and last until Saturday. More than 930,000 daffodils are ready for pinning to people's clothes as a sign of solidarity.

Retired Slovak ice-hockey player and former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, 46, ran his first Boston marathon on Monday, April 17, 2023. Chara ran the 40-kilometre race in 3:38:23. He supported two charities. The Boston Marathon marked 10 years since a terrorist attack on Monday. (Source: AP/TASR/Winslow Townson)

WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies. Fog in the morning in some places. Patchy showers and rain. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 18°C. Fresh breeze. (SHMÚ)

