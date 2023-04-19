Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
19. Apr 2023 at 17:32

News digest: Slovakia gets two EU court referrals in a day

Slovak company contracted to help build combat vehicles, Ukrainian student giving šúľance a try, and a tip for a music festival.

Matúš Beňo

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, April 19 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Slovakia in dock over Roma segregation

The Supreme Court has ruled that Roma children attending a primary school in Stará Ľubovňa - Podsadek are segregated. (Source: SME - Tibor Somogyi)

The European Commission has referred Slovakia to the EU Court of Justice for not sufficiently addressing discrimination against Roma children at school.

They are often placed in special schools and even those in mainstream education still face segregation.

Find out more about the Roma community in Slovakia:

MORE STORIES FROM THE SLOVAK SPECTATOR WEBSITE

SkryťTurn off ads

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Ukrainian student gives Slovak traditional food a try

Dough for šúľance. Dough for šúľance. (Source: M. J. for The Slovak Spectator)

Yehor Zhukov is struggling for space in the tiny, dingy university dormitory kitchen where he is trying to make Slovak traditional potato-based noodles šúľance. Zhukov has decided to try and make šúľance more out of necessity than anything else.

SkryťTurn off ads

“If I could, I’d prepare Ukrainian meals regularly, but they need time, space and care,” he says.

EVENT FOR THURSDAY

Come and discover new Slovak music

The SHARPE music festival and conference starts tomorrow at Nová Cvernovka, Bratislava, showcasing performers from Slovakia, Europe and beyond. Lash&Grey, a soul and jazz duo that has won several Radio_Head Awards, will open Thursday's line-up.

More English information about the event can be found on Facebook or on the official website.

In other news

  • Slovakia was referred to the EU Court of Justice over public hospitals' excessive payment delays to suppliers. The delays harm the competitiveness and resilience of businesses working in the health sector, especially smaller and medium ones, the European Commission, which made the referral to the court, said.
  • European Commission Deputy Director-General for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Katarína Mathernová, the highest ranking Slovak in EU structures, will head the EU diplomatic mission in Ukraine from autumn for at least three years.
  • Consumer prices in Slovakia rose 14.8 percent year-on-year in March. Harmonized inflation slowed from February's 15.4 percent, the Statistical office reported.
  • National Bank of Slovakia Governor Peter Kažimír will file an appeal against a ruling by the Specialised Criminal Court which found him guilty of bribery, fining him €100,000 and handing him a suspended sentence of two years. Kažimír claims he is innocent.
  • The reconstruction of Sliač airbase, Banská Bystrica Region, will not affect the delivery date of F-16 aircraft, interim Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď said on Wednesday. Reconstruction work at the base is forecast to cost €200,000,000.

WEATHER FOR THURSDAY:

Cloudy, with occasional rain, snow expected at higher elevations. Daily temperatures between 12°C and 20°C. Winds up to 30 km/h (SHMÚ).

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

My love is like a horse, and other Slovak sayings.

Slovak Matters: Slovakia, the land of 12,000 sayings

Many Slovak sayings originate in the land's rural settings, such as comparing the love of your life to a horse and asking if ox yokes are stuck in uncomfortable places.


18. apr
Some companies serve free healthy food to their employees.

Take a sabbatical, talk with experts, or meditate

Companies now offer their employees a wide range of mental health benefits.


17. apr
Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Trnava.

News digest: Slovakia gives foreigner unwanted experience

LGBT+ people seen as undesirable colleagues, get a hold of Slovak sayings, and a ban on Ukrainian crops.


23 h
Stock image.

Man who would send journalists to incinerator sentenced

Poprad resident said someone else posted hateful comments.


17. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad