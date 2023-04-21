Items in shopping cart: View
21. Apr 2023 at 14:09

Slovaks continue to fret over rising prices

Inflation, healthcare and aggressiveness were named as worries by survey respondents.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Rising prices are the most pressing issue for Slovaks, the survey found. (Illustrative photo).Rising prices are the most pressing issue for Slovaks, the survey found. (Illustrative photo). (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

The most pressing issue for Slovaks remains the increase in living costs.

Rising prices, a perceived decrease in the quality of healthcare, and a spike in aggression among the public worry Slovaks the most, the latest AKO poll for TV JOJ’s debate show “Na hrane” reported, after surveying 1,000 respondents. The survey was conducted in between April 4 and April 11, 2023.

While other concerns have changed quite a bit, the cost of living has retained its top position in polls surveying the fears and needs of Slovaks since the latest Eurobarometer poll. Respondents were able to choose up to three answers in the poll.

In all of the three most pressing issues, women were the most worried, but in tandem with a variety of other groups. When it came to rising grocery prices, women and the younger generation were most worried. The perceived decline in the quality of Slovak healthcare most worried women and seniors. And the feeling that aggression in society has risen troubled women and middle-aged people most.

The runners-up for most pressing issues were the endangerment of democracy, along with concerns about declining quality in education. The least pressing issue was employment. Other worries changed in comparison with the last Eurobarometer, conducted during Autumn 2022. Back then people were – after the rising cost of living – most troubled by poverty and social exclusion, climate change and the potential spread of the war in Ukraine beyond Ukraine's borders.

