A yellow school bus from Texas runs through Horehronie

On the Slovak Route 66, an iconic US vehicle catches the eye.

Near the iconic construction of the Chmarošský Viaduct in Telgárt, central Slovakia, not only does an original cafe in an old train carriage from the Austria-Hungary era catch the eye, but a large, distinctly yellow vehicle catches as well.

The visual attraction is an American school bus, whose popularity is increasing in the Horehronie region. What schoolchild wouldn't want to experience a bus ride that they have only seen in movies so far?

Entrepreneur Andrej Šramko is behind the new attraction in the region sought after by tourists, also behind the idea of a non-traditional cafe to which he gave realistic contours along with his wife Zuzka.

Coming from Texas, the bus is unmissable. Anyone who spots the vehicle takes out their mobile phone and takes a picture. The bus excites both children and adults.